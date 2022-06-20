ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Irvine to Honor Service Members with Inaugural Fourth of July Field of Valor Event

 3 days ago
The City of Irvine, in partnership with the Irvine 2/11 Marine Adoption Committee, is hosting its inaugural Fourth of July Field of Valor event July 1–10, 8 a.m.–10 p.m., at the Great Park Reflecting Ponds. Members of the community are invited to honor veterans, active duty, or fallen service members by either sponsoring a flag or visiting the flag display.

Honor a loved one by sponsoring one of 50 display flags:

  • Each flag is 3 by 5 feet, on a 10-foot pole.
  • Each flag is individually illuminated.
  • Sponsors can name a flag in honor or in memory of a veteran or active duty service member.
  • Flag sponsorship is $65 per flag, available through June 27.
  • Sponsorships are available on a first-come, first served basis at cityofirvine.org/fieldofvalor.
  • Proceeds benefit the Irvine 2/11 Marine Adoption Committee.

On September 15, 2007, the City of Irvine officially adopted the 2nd Battalion, 11th Marines (2/11 Marines) from Camp Pendleton to make a difference in the lives of military personnel and their families. The Irvine 2/11 Marine Adoption Committee is a nonprofit organization that supports more than 750 Marines and Sailors in the adopted battalion by participating and donating to a variety of activities.

Great Park is located at 8000 Great Park Blvd., Irvine. For more information about the Fourth of July Field of Valor event, please call 949-724-6247 or visit cityofirvine.org/fieldofvalor.

