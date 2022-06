JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) -Since Monday, there have been “disturbing” letters reported to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office found on churches across the county. On Monday, Sheriff Robbie Goins announced there were seven total letters, with five being found on nearby Baptist churches. Thursday, the Sheriff addressed a crowd of well over 100 concerned citizens, church goers, and pastors and said there are now 12 letters that have been found on churches with 15 in total across Campbell County.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO