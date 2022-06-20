Newark honors Harriet Tubman this Juneteenth

Hoboken + Jersey City have been home to many celebrities — and during Pride Month, we take the time to celebrate a New Jersey icon who officially came out last year. Singer, rapper, and actress Queen Latifah has roots in Newark, East Orange, Colts Neck, and — of course — Jersey City. On June 28th, 2021, New Jersey’s Queen Latifah accepted the BET Lifetime Achievement Award when she unexpectedly closed her speech by coming out, thanking her longtime partner and their son before wishing everyone a “Happy Pride!” Read on to learn all about Queen Latifah’s Jersey City ties and her public entry into the LGBTQ+ community.

