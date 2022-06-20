ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Newark honors Harriet Tubman this Juneteenth

CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewark is commemorating Juneteenth by renaming...

www.cbsnews.com

hobokengirl.com

All About Queen Latifah + Her Jersey City Roots

Hoboken + Jersey City have been home to many celebrities — and during Pride Month, we take the time to celebrate a New Jersey icon who officially came out last year. Singer, rapper, and actress Queen Latifah has roots in Newark, East Orange, Colts Neck, and — of course — Jersey City. On June 28th, 2021, New Jersey’s Queen Latifah accepted the BET Lifetime Achievement Award when she unexpectedly closed her speech by coming out, thanking her longtime partner and their son before wishing everyone a “Happy Pride!” Read on to learn all about Queen Latifah’s Jersey City ties and her public entry into the LGBTQ+ community.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Newark

Known as Brick City, Newark in New Jersey is a 30-minute drive or train ride from Manhattan and Jersey City, making it perfect for a day trip from New York. It is also an ideal location for those seeking a city break somewhere different and exciting. Although its airport connects the world and New York, Newark is relatively unknown and is quiet and easy to explore.
NEWARK, NJ
Hudson Reporter

More than meets the eye

The Skee’s Way Foundation, a Bayonne non-profit, was formed in the wake of the untimely death of Djimon Burroughs last year. Born in 1998, Burroughs lived in Bayonne practically his entire life. Better known as “Skee,” Burroughs led a life full of love, loyalty, and laughter. Skee stood for...
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

On Juneteenth holiday, Newark renames Washington Park as Harriet Tubman Square

Washington Park in Newark will now be known as Harriet Tubman Square. Newark Mayor Ras Baraka celebrated the Juneteenth holiday by presiding over a ceremony Monday at the triangular downtown park and officially renaming it after Tubman (1822-1913), who escaped enslavement, helped others do the same via the Underground Railroad, and became a noted abolitionist and voting rights advocate.
NEWARK, NJ
Harriet Tubman
Hudson Reporter

Students and friends hold vigil for brothers who drowned in Bayonne

Bayonne students and friends of the brothers who drowned in the Lincoln Community School pool recently gathered to remember the two teens lost too soon. The brothers, 19-year-old Chu Ming Zheng and 16-year-old Jack Jiang, were pronounced dead by authorities on the evening of June 8. Mayor James Davis was among those present at the candle light vigil on June 20, which he praised as a fitting memorial for Zheng and Jiang at Stephen Gregg Hudson County Park in Bayonne.
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

‘The Blackest weekend in Bayonne’

For Juneteenth 2022, local Black organizations in Bayonne banded together to celebrate the holiday and provide a cultural fix. Billed by those organizing it as “the Blackest weekend in Bayonne” yet, the three days of non-stop opportunities exceeded expectations. Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when Major General...
BAYONNE, NJ
PIX11

New Jersey cops break up vacant building party, detain dozens

WAYNE, N.J. — Police broke up an illegal party inside a vacant commercial building in Wayne, detaining dozens of revelers including a suspect in a previous robbery, authorities said Thursday. Cops learned on June 18 that the bash was being promoted on social media and was set to go down late that night, with as […]
WAYNE, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

17 Local Jobs to Apply for This Week

We’ve created a local jobs board via our The Hoboken Girl and The Montclair Girl websites on our parent site The Local Girl. Find your next position — like a digital intern, esthetician, and more — all in the northern New Jersey area. Keep reading to see all the jobs available this week and keep checking jobs.thelocalgirl.com for additional jobs.
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Livingston, NJ

Livingston is a township in Essex County, New Jersey. Named after William Livingston, the state’s first governor, the town is an idyllic retreat for those looking for lush greenery and a rural community vibe. It is also one of the best places to live in New Jersey, with distinguished...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
ucnj.org

Shred and Recycle Your Personal Documents in June & July, Free of Charge

Free, secure paper shredding events to be held in Scotch Plains & Rahway. Union County residents can bring their personal documents and sensitive papers to the next free paper shredding events, sponsored by the Union County Board of County Commissioners. The next two events will take place during on June 25 in Scotch Plains and on July 7 in Rahway.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
News 12

Guide: Fourth of July Fireworks in New Jersey

Fireworks displays are planned across New Jersey. Here is a list of some of them. Please check before heading out as dates and times are subject to change. Location: Jenkinson’s Boardwalk, Point Pleasant Beach. June 24-Sept. 2 - Fridays. Wildwood Boardwalk Friday Night Fireworks. Time: 10 p.m. Location: Wildwood...
jerseydigs.com

Ground Broken on Bella Plainfield, a 367-Unit Redevelopment

One of the most ambitious revitalization efforts in Union County is officially underway as construction has begun on a plan that looks to transform the entrance of downtown Plainfield. Local officials and dignitaries from Cheung Development Group recently held a groundbreaking ceremony kicking off the initial portion of what will...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
jerseydigs.com

$80 Million, 20 Building Portfolio Deal Finalized in Newark

A multi-tranche multifamily portfolio sale worth $80 million was recently finalized in Newark, New Jersey. The portfolio, known as the Skylark-North Newark Portfolio, consists of 20 buildings situated throughout the northern neighborhoods of Roseville and Broadway near Branch Brook Park. The sale encompasses 484 units, located in various low- and mid-rise buildings, with a mixture of studios, one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom layouts.
NEWARK, NJ

