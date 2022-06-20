ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Scottsbluff woman dies in two-vehicle crash on I-80 in Deuel County Saturday

By Telegraph staff report
North Platte Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 55-year-old Scottsbluff woman died as a result of a two vehicle crash on Interstate 80 late Saturday night. Haroldene Rodriquez was a passenger in a westbound Dodge Caravan that was struck from...

nptelegraph.com

