Scottsbluff woman dies in two-vehicle crash on I-80 in Deuel County Saturday

These are some of the most luxurious homes on the North Platte market. Come take a look a this property that offers a private ambiance with its mature landscaping and private covered porch. This home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms and is filled with quality and high-end finishes that are sure to impress your guests. ImprovementsThis extraordinary home located in Imperial, Nebraska makes a luxurious statement as soon as you pull into the drive. The meticulously cared for home was built in 2012 and thoughtfully designed to achieve a blend of exceptional quality, detail and understated elegance. The winding walkway leads to the inviting front porch with a large sitting area. As you enter you will see it is loaded with custom touches throughout. A keystone feature of the main level is the exquisite double sided stone fireplace located between the kitchen and the beautiful and spacious family room. The formal dining room has a built-in buffet style serving area, cove ceilings and plenty of room for a large custom dining table. The main level has a mix of beautiful tile flooring and carpet throughout. French doors lead to the well-appointed office off the front entry way and offers high ceilings, natural light and beautiful wood beam accents. The kitchen is well designed and spacious with custom cabinets, top quality stainless appliances, a sizable kitchen island and plenty of workspace for preparation of meals and family gatherings. Additionally, you will find custom counter tops in the kitchen that are "leathered granite" with a beautiful and unique finish, a stone back splash and brick accents are just a few of the thoughtful design elements. Just off the kitchen is a large butler's pantry for additional storage and private food preparation area while entertaining family and friends. The home features a large master bedroom suite on the main level. It is thoughtfully designed with a large walk-in closet, private master bathroom with custom tiled large rain shower; complete with massaging jets and a jacuzzi tub. The master suite also has separate access to the large covered back patio. Downstairs you will find an awesome place for fun and entertainment with over 2,600 square feet of usable space. Featuring a beautiful full custom-built bar and custom-built entertainment center. There are 2 bedrooms and a "Jack and Jill" bathroom along with a kid's playroom, workout area, mechanical room and extensive storage. Entertainment in this home knows no bounds between its indoor and outdoor Sonos surround system and large covered patio with plenty of room for guests. A gas fire pit, extensive rock wall, beautiful landscaping and mature trees that offer shade and privacy with a bathroom conveniently located off the patio. The home offers dual A/C units, dual furnaces, heated floors, and a spacious 6+ car garage offers plenty of space for vehicles and toys. Other features include a Generac electric backup system, surround sound and a security system. This home is truly one of a kind and move in ready! Call for your private appointment today.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 10 HOURS AGO