Health Services

Great Plains Health Rheumatology moving to new location

By Telegraph staff reports
North Platte Telegraph
 4 days ago

Beginning Monday, Great Plains Health Rheumatology is moving to 516 W. Leota St. June 27. The new location is across the street from the main hospital in the former Great Plains Heath Brain and Spine Clinic. "We are excited to welcome our patients into this...

nptelegraph.com

North Platte Telegraph

Expensive homes on the market in North Platte

These are some of the most luxurious homes on the North Platte market. Come take a look a this property that offers a private ambiance with its mature landscaping and private covered porch. This home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms and is filled with quality and high-end finishes that are sure to impress your guests. ImprovementsThis extraordinary home located in Imperial, Nebraska makes a luxurious statement as soon as you pull into the drive. The meticulously cared for home was built in 2012 and thoughtfully designed to achieve a blend of exceptional quality, detail and understated elegance. The winding walkway leads to the inviting front porch with a large sitting area. As you enter you will see it is loaded with custom touches throughout. A keystone feature of the main level is the exquisite double sided stone fireplace located between the kitchen and the beautiful and spacious family room. The formal dining room has a built-in buffet style serving area, cove ceilings and plenty of room for a large custom dining table. The main level has a mix of beautiful tile flooring and carpet throughout. French doors lead to the well-appointed office off the front entry way and offers high ceilings, natural light and beautiful wood beam accents. The kitchen is well designed and spacious with custom cabinets, top quality stainless appliances, a sizable kitchen island and plenty of workspace for preparation of meals and family gatherings. Additionally, you will find custom counter tops in the kitchen that are "leathered granite" with a beautiful and unique finish, a stone back splash and brick accents are just a few of the thoughtful design elements. Just off the kitchen is a large butler's pantry for additional storage and private food preparation area while entertaining family and friends. The home features a large master bedroom suite on the main level. It is thoughtfully designed with a large walk-in closet, private master bathroom with custom tiled large rain shower; complete with massaging jets and a jacuzzi tub. The master suite also has separate access to the large covered back patio. Downstairs you will find an awesome place for fun and entertainment with over 2,600 square feet of usable space. Featuring a beautiful full custom-built bar and custom-built entertainment center. There are 2 bedrooms and a "Jack and Jill" bathroom along with a kid's playroom, workout area, mechanical room and extensive storage. Entertainment in this home knows no bounds between its indoor and outdoor Sonos surround system and large covered patio with plenty of room for guests. A gas fire pit, extensive rock wall, beautiful landscaping and mature trees that offer shade and privacy with a bathroom conveniently located off the patio. The home offers dual A/C units, dual furnaces, heated floors, and a spacious 6+ car garage offers plenty of space for vehicles and toys. Other features include a Generac electric backup system, surround sound and a security system. This home is truly one of a kind and move in ready! Call for your private appointment today.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Letter to the editor: A good experience in North Platte

I was traveling and stayed overnight in North Platte. As I pulled into the motel, I noticed my car was making a strange sound. I asked the motel clerk for a recommendation and she referred me to Ellett’s Automotive on West Rodeo Avenue. I had no idea if I could continue my travel or not and was quite concerned.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Narcan available at Ogallala U-Save

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Division of Behavioral Health is teaming up with the Nebraska Pharmacists Association, Region 2 Behavioral Health System and Community Connections for a statewide project that will distribute free Narcan nasal spray kits at the U-Save Pharmacy in Ogallala. Distribution began on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Nebraska Pharmacists Association.
OGALLALA, NE
Person
Ivan Mitchell
North Platte Telegraph

Hershey industrial rail park project gets $30M from state

Lincoln County business leaders’ three-year-plus quest to develop an industrial “rail park” now has $37.5 million worth of certainty behind it. State officials Wednesday notified the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. that it has qualified for the full $30 million in state funds available to it to help build the planned rail park outside Hershey.
North Platte Telegraph

Three North Platte-based groups received federal COVID-19 aid

Three North Platte-based groups have received federal COVID-19 aid through a recent legislative bill allocating Nebraska’s $1.04 billion share of American Rescue Plan Act funds. Nebraskaland Days received $650,000, the Lincoln County Agricultural Society got $117,600 and Visit North Platte obtained $93,500 for the D&N Event Center, state Sen....
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Crowd savors local flavors at Taps and Tunes

The crowd appeared to enjoy the open air, the shade and the music wafting its way across the Wild West Arena floor at Taps and Tunes on Thursday. Big Dan and the Jelly Stingers played music while patrons moved from tent to tent sampling some of the best beer and whiskey in Nebraska.
STAPLETON, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraskaland Days concertgoers can ride shuttle buses

North Platte Public Transit will offer $10 round-trip shuttle bus service to Friday’s and Saturday’s Nebraskaland Days concerts at the Wild West Arena. Buses will run from five general locations to the arena at half-hour intervals between 6 and 9 p.m., the city bus service said in a press release.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
#Open House#Great Plains Heath Brain#Spine Clinic
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for June 23

Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. James "Chuck" Hunt James "Chuck" Hunt, 68, of North Platte, died June 22, 2022, at Great Plains Health. Services are pending at Carpenter Memo…
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte police add K-9

The “dog days of summer” hit the North Platte Police Department earlier than normal this year. The department announced an addition to the staff Thursday morning through its social media accounts. Briggs, a 1½-year-old German shepherd, will partner with Officer Daniel Wilkerson to form a K-9 unit.
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte Municipal Band concerts in full swing

The summer concert season for the North Platte Municipal Band is well underway and if you haven’t attended one of their concerts you are missing some great family entertainment. The band will be at Cody Park again Friday for a concert that will include traditional marches, music from the...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

What the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade means for Nebraska

As expected, the Supreme Court on Friday ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years. With Roe v. Wade overturned, experts say roughly half of states will follow through with abortion bans. In Nebraska, abortions are still legal up to 20 weeks, but Friday's...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Karsen Morrison qualifies for Nebraska Four State team

North Platte’s Karsen Morrison got to watch her former teammate, Baylee Steele, earn a spot on and compete with the Nebraska Four State Team. Now, right before her senior year kicks off, Morrison earned a spot on that same team after competing in tournaments last summer. “Four State has...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Plainsmen's Seth Williams making the most of his time in North Platte

Every time North Platte Plainsmen middle infielder Seth Williams walks into the Walgreens in town, there’s always someone who recognizes him and asks if there’s a game that day. When he got a tattoo on Tuesday, a woman and her kid recognized him from their time watching the...

