The Memphis Grizzlies have selected Wake Forest forward Jake LaRavia with the No. 19 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft after completing a trade to send picks No. 22 and No. 29 to the Minnesota Timberwolves, per Adrian Wojnarowski. The Timberwolves will land Nos. 22 and 29 in this draft, per source. https://t.co/a3G169rDdS — Adrian […] The post Grizzlies select Jake LaRavia with No. 19 pick in 2022 NBA Draft after trade with Timberwolves appeared first on ClutchPoints.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO