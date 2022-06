Greenville, S.C. – Meals on Wheels of Greenville is proud to announce that it has earned a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator. This is the highest rating possible and is awarded for adhering to best practices and executing its mission in a financially efficient way in the nonprofit sector. This is the first time that Meals on Wheels of Greenville has earned this top distinction.

