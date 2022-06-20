ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normandy, TN

Dorothy McBride

thunder1320.com
 3 days ago

Dorothy McBride, of Normandy, went home to meet her savior, Friday, June 17, 2022 at Vanderbilt in Nashville, at the age of 82. Funeral Services are scheduled for Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 11 AM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with...

www.thunder1320.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thunder1320.com

David Henry Hammon

Funeral services for Mr. David Henry Hammon, age 64 of Manchester, will be conducted at 2:00PM on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Concord Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00PM until the time of services at the funeral home. Mr. Hammon passed from this life on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, TN.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
thunder1320.com

Motlow to host admission, advisement and registration days on all campuses

Motlow State registration, advisement, and admission specialists will host 12 days of on-campus assistance June 27-30, July 18-21, and August 1-4. Prospects and students can RSVP at Motlow.edu/calendar. Prospective and current students who either have or have not applied for the Fall 2022 semester are welcome. Apply to Motlow at...
MOORE COUNTY, TN
thunder1320.com

Firework rules & regulations for Manchester, Tullahoma

With Independence Day holiday approaching – many residents are beginning to purchase fireworks for celebration. It is important to know the ordinance for the respective city you live in. In Tullahoma, fireworks are permissible for use from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. July 1 through July 3 and 10...
TULLAHOMA, TN
thunder1320.com

United Way of Highway 55 announces partner nonprofits

United Way of Highway 55 today announces the funding of twenty local nonprofits. ​On April 27, 28, & 29 United Way of Highway 55 allocations team, made up of local community and Board members, reviewed applications and conducted interviews with each agency. The 20 nonprofit partners are located and/or serve in Coffee, Moore, and Warren Counties. They will receive a total of $40,000 or more for the year. Each nonprofit will receive 4 checks for the year. Ashley Abraham, Director of United Way of Highway 55, states “Our goal is to allocate more funds every year to local nonprofits. Raise more so we can give more. The committee does not take choosing the partners lightly. Every nonprofit is required to present to the committee. The committee studies every application and 990. Many areas are weighed like do they serve Coffee, Moore, and/or Warren Counties? Does their mission serve one of our 4 pillars: Health, Basic Essentials, Education, & Income? How high is the need for their mission in our community? How much are they asking and where will the funds be used? Where do most of their donations come from (Grants, Businesses, Individual, Fundraisers)? Are they heavily volunteer based or how much do they pay out to employees? These questions along with many more are discussed. The committee meets without me to decide and divide the budget on how much each nonprofit will receive. It is a tedious and well thought out process. I would say it is the best way to get involved and learn about our local nonprofits and what United Way does. Any community individual can be on the allocations committee. If they are not employed or serve on a nonprofit Board/Committee, because that would be a conflict of interest. We do want a diverse committee representing all 3 counties we serve. We appreciate all nonprofits that applied and will continue to share our resources. We also invite all local nonprofits (501c3) that serve Coffee, Moore, and Warren Counties to apply next year. With that being said, it is my pleasure to introduce our 2022-2023 Partner Nonprofits:”
WARREN COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
County
Coffee County, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
City
Normandy, TN
City
Nashville, TN
thunder1320.com

Raider basketball drops Grundy Co in Wednesday camp action (PHOTO GALLERY)

Coffee County Central Red Raider boys basketball hosted teams on Wednesday (June 22, 2022) in summer camp action. The Raiders opened play with a tight, 59-54 win over Grundy County. Photo gallery below. The Red Raiders are coming off their first trip to the state basketball tournament in 57 years and are spending the summer trying to find replacement for 5 departing seniors.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
thunder1320.com

Manchester woman dies after swimming incident at Barton Springs

A Manchester woman has passed away after an incident at Barton Springs boat ramp late Tuesday night (June 21, 2022). According to Frank Watkins with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, police received a call of CPR in progress at approximately 11:40 p.m. Tuesday at the boat ramp. The victim, a 52-year old female from Manchester, was transported to Vanderbilt Harton where she passed away shortly after noon on Wednesday.
MANCHESTER, TN
thunder1320.com

Red Cross needs blood donations this summer; local opportunities upcoming

As summer officially begins and people gather for holiday celebrations, the American Red Cross reminds communities that patients are counting now on the generosity of blood and platelet donors, especially around the Fourth of July. The Red Cross sees about a 21% decline in blood and platelet donations during holiday...
TULLAHOMA, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Gordon
thunder1320.com

Lady Raider softball to host youth camps in late July. Online registration available here

Coffee County Central Lady Raider softball will host two camps on July 25 and 26th. Camp will be hosted by CHS coaching staff, players and former players. Camp on July 25 will be from 9:30am to 12:20 p.m. and will focus on defense. Camp on July 26 will also be from 9:30am to 12:20 pm and will focus on hitting. Both camps are for children ages 4 through 8th grade and all activities will be at Terry Floyd Field (behind CHS). Cost is $30 per camp.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
thunder1320.com

Manchester fire crews respond to kitchen fire on S. Spring St.

Manchester Fire Department crews responded to a home at 728 S. spring St. Saturday night (June 18th). Crews arrived and discovered smoke coming from the rear of the home and discovered the fire was not extinguished, as reported. Crews entered the home and extinguished the fire that was in the...
MANCHESTER, TN
thunder1320.com

Shelbyville Police need help finding felony vandalism suspect

Shelbyville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a male individual who allegedly committed felony vandalism. According to the police department, on June 17, the individual in question picked up a rock and threw it at a vehicle traveling on East Lane Street, causing extensive damage. Surveillance photos show what appears to be a black male (photos below).
SHELBYVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy