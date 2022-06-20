Dune: Spice Wars - Multiplayer Trailer

Gordian Quest has been in Early Access for the past two years, but has just been released in full this week. It's a card game RPG with detailed lore, character interactions, and complex mechanics through its wide range of characters, skills, and playstyles interwoven with deck-building mechanics. If you're a fan of games like Slay the Spire or Frost, Gordian Quest takes the base of these deck-building RPGs and provides hundreds of options through its customization, equipment, and skill trees interwoven within its party mechanics and tactical turn-based combat. Check out our tips for beginners, including character and party suggestions, how to navigate the skill trees, build the optimal deck, and more below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO