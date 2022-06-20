ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Mo Brooks faces a monstrous climb in Alabama runoff against Trump-backed Katie Britt

By Gabby Orr
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Mo Brooks tried everything to win back Donald Trump's endorsement after his calls to move past the 2020 election cost him the former President's support this spring, but nothing seemed to...

