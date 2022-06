QUINCY — The Quincy Exchange Club recently recognized several members for accomplishments at the local and district levels. Erik Dolieslager, who served as the Quincy club president in 2021-22, helped pushed the club’s membership to the highest numbers seen in years. The club’s recruitment of 24 new members is among the highest in the nation. Dolieslager was named the Bill Hageman Exchange Club Member of the Year for 2021-22. He also was elected as director for Division 6 of the Lincolnland District (Quincy, Beardstown and Aledo) at the District Convention in Rockford. He previously presented at the town hall for Region 3, which consists of the Lincolnland, Lakes and Prairies (Minnesota and Iowa) and Dakota Territory (North and South Dakota) districts.

