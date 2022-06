A couple of sleuths think they’ve cracked the case of falling fish in Texarkana. Last December, hundreds of fish fell on roads, roofs, and even the runway in Texarkana during a storm. Pennsylvania independent natural phenomenon researcher Sharon Hill and Australian author Paul Cropper think Cormorants dumped them from the mouths and stomachs. Many locals said the large to medium size fowl are common in the area. She says these sensitive birds tend to lose their lunch when they get upset. Some fish was as long as six inches, and the University of Texas lab for biodiversity hopes to test the mess for bird DNA samples.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO