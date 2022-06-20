BREAKING: San Angelo Animal Shelter is Critically Full – Dogs Are Now in Danger of Being Euthanized

SAN ANGELO – As of June 20, 2022, San Angelo Animal Services is experiencing a space crisis, with 292 dogs on the premises. After a brief one week downgrade to "high", we're back to "critical: dangerously full" category.

For citizens who are able, consider holding a found dog for 48 hours before delivering to the shelter. A groundbreaking new study published in Frontiers in Veterinary Science proves that 70% of stray dogs were found less than one mile from their homes. 42% were less than 400 feet from their homes when transported to the shelter as lost.

With fewer owners claiming their pets this year, this small ask keeps families together and saves shelter space for the most vulnerable pets.

If your pet is not spade or neutered, you are part of the problem. Backyard breeding only adds to the shelter woes and those pets in the shelter pay the ultimate price.