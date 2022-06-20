ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

BREAKING: San Angelo Animal Shelter is Critically Full – Dogs Are Now in Danger of Being Euthanized

By Yantis Green
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oxHMB_0gGgzxar00

SAN ANGELO – As of June 20, 2022, San Angelo Animal Services is experiencing a space crisis, with 292 dogs on the premises. After a brief one week downgrade to "high", we're back to "critical: dangerously full" category.

For citizens who are able, consider holding a found dog for 48 hours before delivering to the shelter. A groundbreaking new study published in Frontiers in Veterinary Science proves that 70% of stray dogs were found less than one mile from their homes. 42% were less than 400 feet from their homes when transported to the shelter as lost.

With fewer owners claiming their pets this year, this small ask keeps families together and saves shelter space for the most vulnerable pets.

If your pet is not spade or neutered, you are part of the problem.  Backyard breeding only adds to the shelter woes and those pets in the shelter pay the ultimate price.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Late Night Teen Brawl Prompts San Angelo Police to Remind Residents There Is a Juvenile Curfew

SAN ANGELO – A late night fight including several teens who were out after curfew ended with several of them arrested earlier this week and now San Angelo Police are reminding parents and teens there is a curfew and it is being rigorously enforced.   In a social media post Wednesday, the San Angelo Police Department said it would like to remind the public of the "Juvenile Curfew Ordinance" as we have come across minors (anyone under 17 years of age) who have recently been in violation of this ordinance since summer has started.  So who gets in trouble for violating the ordinance??? -The…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Billy Goat Picked Up Off of Loop 306

SAN ANGELO, TX – Lose your goat? According to the City of San Angelo's Public Information Department, on Jun. 19, 2022, animal control picked up a goat near the intersection of Main and Loop 306. He is currently in the care of the San Angelo Animal Shelter. If he is yours, or you know whose it might be, please contact the shelter at 325-657-4224 or visit us at 3142 U.S. Highway 67 North.   Animal Services is open at 3142 U.S. Highway 67 North Monday - Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Parks & Wildlife Department Accepting Applications for 'Bird City Texas' Certification

AUSTIN – Audubon Texas and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD), partners in the Bird City Texas program (BCT), are now accepting applications from communities that wish to receive Bird City Texas certification. Now in its fourth year, the program recognizes the contributions that communities make to improve nature in and around where people live, work and play.
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
San Angelo, TX
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
San Angelo, TX
Pets & Animals
San Angelo, TX
Lifestyle
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: Black Bear Spotted in the Concho Valley

BIG LAKE, TX – A viral video is circulating across social media Tuesday of a black bear sprinting across an open field in Reagan County. The southern end of the Concho Valley is no stranger to black bears. According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, bears have been confirmed to be seen in other counties including Sutton, Kimble, and Menard.
REAGAN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Soon in Stores: Blue Bell's Limited Batch of Strawberry Lemonade Ice Cream

BRENHAM, TX — Blue Bell Creameries in Brenham announced Thursday that a special batch of Strawberry Lemonade Ice Cream will soon be available in store. According to Blue Bell, "Strawberry Lemonade is a delicious strawberry ice cream swirled with a refreshing lemonade sherbet sprinkled with lemon flavored flakes."" “Ice...
BRENHAM, TX
KLST/KSAN

Unidad Park’s official re-opening

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Unidad Park has been closed for renovations for 8 months and is now officially re-opening to the public. The park will reopen to the public at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 24.  The park underwent a complete replacement of the playground but still has many similar items that were enjoyed at the […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Police Department Emergency Dispatch Phone Number 'Spoofed'

SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Police Department has received information that unknown person(s) have been contacting local residents by "spoofing" our emergency dispatch phone number. The unknown person(s) are demanding to receive payment for non-existent warrants. If you are contacted by such persons, do what you can to...
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Animal Shelter#Stray Dogs
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: Sheriff Hanna Describes How they Found Warren Jeff's Infamous Bed

SAN ANGELO, TX – Tom Green County Sheriff and Lead Investigator for the Texas Ranger's investigation of the FLDS joined LIVE! on Tuesday. During the interview, Sheriff Nick Hanna described some of the things he saw while investigating the Zion Temple in Eldorado. Findings included weird architectural builds, "little house on the prairie" living conditions, and of course the infamous bed used by the serial child rapist Warren Jeffs.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

UPDATE: Multiple Arrests Following Massive Brawl in East San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, TX – New information revealed Wednesday by the San Angelo Police Department confirms that a massive brawl led to a standoff on North Malone Street Tuesday night including the arrests of several suspects for fighting. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on Jun. 21, 2022, around...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BOOKING REPORT: Massive Brawl Lands Half Dozen in Tom Green County Jail

SAN ANGELO, TX – Over the past 24 hours 22 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Veterinary
NewsBreak
Pets
San Angelo LIVE!

Mexican Consulate in Del Rio Will Host Big Family Fair in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO – The Mexican Consulate in Del Rio will hose a Big Family Fair at Ft. Concho in San Angelo this Saturday. According to a release from the Consulate of Mexico in Del Rio, on Saturday, Jun. 25, the Big Family Fair will be held at Ft. Concho. During the fair the group will present to the community of San Angelo the services that this consulate and its allies provide in matters such as legal, immigration, labor, health and education.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Stray Horse Found in East San Angelo

SAN ANGELO – A stray horse was found in east San Angelo Wednesday and the San Angelo Animal Shelter if trying to find its owner.   Found Gordon Blvd. & Loop 306 6/15/22. He is currently in the care of the San Angelo Animal Shelter. If he is yours, or you know whose it might be, please contact the shelter at 325-657-4224 or visit us at 3142 U.S. Highway 67 North.  Animal Services is open at 3142 U.S. Highway 67 North Monday - Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Wall Native Dies in Single Vehicle Crash

SAN ANGELO, TX – A former resident of Wall was killed in a car crash last week. According to members of the family, on Jun. 15, Mason Weadock died in a single vehicle rollover crash. Little details regarding the crash are known at this time. Weadock, a Wall graduate,...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Netflix Documentary on Infamous FLDS Cult Which Abused Young Girls Includes Local Officials

SAN ANGELO- A new Netflix documentary about FLDS Cult leader Warren Jeffs at a religious compound near Eldorado features San Angelo and Eldorado. The documentary titled “Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey” looks at the rise of Warren Jeffs in the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and the hundreds of girls he abused and also features never-before-seen archival footage of the compound and temple in Schleicher county and San Angelo.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

 https://sanangelolive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy