ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

John Cena grants record 650 wishes with Make-A-Wish

By Talia Naquin, Nexstar Media Wire
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mrtwv_0gGgzaXO00

( WJW ) – WWE wrestler and actor John Cena is being honored by the Make-A-Wish Foundation for granting a landmark number of wishes.

The 45-year-old has marked more than 650 wishes, more than any other celebrity in history, according to Make-a-Wish and WWE .

9 pups rescued from 90° heat in abandoned garage

John Cena granted his first wish in 2004.

“I just drop everything,” Cena said when he was honored for granting 500 wishes. “If I can offer a fantastic experience, I’ll be first in line to do my part.”

Make A Wish says he’s the most-requested celebrity by wish kids.

Rare ‘triple dip’ La Nina appears more likely – what that could mean for you

“…The reason I love Make-A-Wish so much is because those are those families’ wishes,” he said in a recent interview .

Many families stay in touch with Cena, telling him about how much it meant to the children who were able to spend time with him during their final days.

“Those are always difficult to read,” Cena said . “But at the same time, the strength of the parents in sending me a message about how much the time that I spent with their child meant to them, it’s very special.”

John Cena has also been honored for his support to veterans’ organizations and first responders.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Owego man arrested for allegedly killing woman in her home

UPDATE: An Owego man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a woman in her home earlier this month. John Prentice, 40, was arrested on June 23 by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the murder of 62-year-old Laurie Hawthorne. The Sheriff’s Office started the investigation on June 19 when deputies were […]
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

Burdett man arrested for assaulting woman

BURDETT, N.Y. (WETM) – A Schuyler County man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting and injuring a woman earlier this month, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Justin Ross, 35, from Burdett, N.Y., was arrested by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office on June 10, 2022 in connection to the incident. The Sheriff’s Office said that Ross […]
BURDETT, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Cena
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Make A Wish Foundation#Celebrity#Wwe#Nexstar Media Inc
WETM 18 News

Penn Yan man dies in fatal crash

TORREY, N.Y. (WETM) – A Penn Yan man died in a fatal crash in Yates County Tuesday morning after the sheriff’s office said he collided head-on with a construction vehicle. Lawrence Jepsen, 62, was killed in the crash around 8:15 a.m. on June 21 on State Route 14 near Lampman Road in the Town of […]
PENN YAN, NY
WETM 18 News

How the 1972 flood transformed small towns

NELSON, Pa. (WETM) – At the same time the floods of Hurricane Agnes left cities such as Elmira and Corning devastated, small towns across the Twin Tiers suffered as well. One man from Nelson, Pa. remembers the flood waters when he was only 14. Denny Colegrove grew up in Nelson, a township of only 11 […]
NELSON TOWNSHIP, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
WETM 18 News

Inflation is now impacting Hershey Company products

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Company is reportedly raising the prices of its products due to increasing inflation rates, Yahoo News reports. The prices for standard Hershey chocolate bars are up 17%, and King-Sized chocolate bars up 13%. Several other products that are packaged in pouches are also seeing price increases. The report, which […]
HERSHEY, PA
WETM 18 News

Harrisburg courthouse named after longtime local judge

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In May, President Joe Biden signed a bill that would designate the United State courthouse on North 6th Street in Harrisburg to be named after a longtime local judge. Just over a month later and it is officially the “Sylvia H. Rambo United States Courthouse” after the unveiling on June 23. […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WETM 18 News

How climate change is making fires worse

(The Hill) – Federal officials say climate change is intensifying droughts, leading to wildfires far worse than experts or models have predicted. That is adding to the danger that accompanies one of the U.S. Forest Service’s primary methods of mitigation: the prescribed burn. “Fires are outpacing our models,” Forest Service Chief Randy Moore said in […]
ENVIRONMENT
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy