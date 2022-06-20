Combs Enterprises' Tarik Brooks on Empowering Businesses and What Juneteenth Means to Him

With experts predicting a slow decline in sales of home furnishings in the second half of the year, Farooq Kathwari, the chairman, CEO, and president of Ethan Allen, sees his company as somewhat insulated from the results of inflation and supply chain disruptions due to robust domestic production. He joined Cheddar News to give his take on the potential threat to the home decor industry overall. “It's not a surprise that as this COVID sort of has abated, people are now doing other things," he said. "So the demand is less but still relatively strong."

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO