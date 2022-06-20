Combs Enterprises' Tarik Brooks on Empowering Businesses and What Juneteenth Means to Him

As the crypto market remains under pressure, deals have dried up as investors and venture capitalists have pulled back on funding crypto-focused ventures. But FalconX, which provides crypto products to institutional investors, is bucking that trend. The company raised $150 million in a Series D round even as crypto markets have slumped and many investors are selling their digital assets. Raghu Yarlagadda, CEO of FalconX, joins Closing Bell to discuss why his company was able to raise this round despite a broader market downturn, why the appetite for crypto products is still on the table, and more.
