Economy

Combs Enterprises' Tarik Brooks on Empowering Businesses and What Juneteenth Means to Him

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTarik Brooks, President of Combs Enterprises, joins Cheddar News to...

FalconX Raises $150 Million Round Amid Crypto Market Pressures

As the crypto market remains under pressure, deals have dried up as investors and venture capitalists have pulled back on funding crypto-focused ventures. But FalconX, which provides crypto products to institutional investors, is bucking that trend. The company raised $150 million in a Series D round even as crypto markets have slumped and many investors are selling their digital assets. Raghu Yarlagadda, CEO of FalconX, joins Closing Bell to discuss why his company was able to raise this round despite a broader market downturn, why the appetite for crypto products is still on the table, and more.
Ethan Allen Says It's Well-Positioned Despite Declining Demand for Home Decor

With experts predicting a slow decline in sales of home furnishings in the second half of the year, Farooq Kathwari, the chairman, CEO, and president of Ethan Allen, sees his company as somewhat insulated from the results of inflation and supply chain disruptions due to robust domestic production. He joined Cheddar News to give his take on the potential threat to the home decor industry overall. “It's not a surprise that as this COVID sort of has abated, people are now doing other things," he said. "So the demand is less but still relatively strong."
