Ed Walker does not want to see too much rain in Ireland ahead of Dreamloper's run in the Alwasmiyah Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday. Winner of both her starts this season in the Dahlia Stakes at Newmarket and the Prix d'Ispahan at ParisLongchamp - where she was striking at Group One one level for the first time - she will be stepping up to 10 furlongs this weekend.

