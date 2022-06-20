East Palo Alto Police arrest two youths for allegedly killing 15-year-old

A series of articles in The Times newspaper chronicled an unfolding alleged murder case in Redwood City in the first half of 1946. The January 2nd edition reported that middle-aged William L. Harrigan (a resident of Redwood City living on Douglas Avenue) was charged with the murder of elderly handyman James R. Knapp, who died on Dec. 30 at a hospital in Redwood City. Knapp died more than 24 hours after being found unconscious in his cottage home at the rear of the Aviation Cafe. This establishment was located near the former Redwood City airport. Knapp’s landlady testified that she had heard arguing and the sound of a struggle. A medical examination of Knapp’s corpse stated that he died from injuries caused by “external blows.” Police later interviewed at least two persons who said that they had heard Harrigan threaten Knapp with violence in the past.

