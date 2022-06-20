ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Palo Alto, CA

East Palo Alto Police arrest two youths for allegedly killing 15-year-old

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEast Palo Alto Police on Sunday arrested two juveniles for allegedly killing a 15-year-old boy last Monday. At 9:04 p.m. on June 13, police received a Shotspotter activation on the 1900 block of Manhattan Avenue in East Palo Alto. Officers...

Blog: The ‘Possible’ Murder of James R. Knapp

A series of articles in The Times newspaper chronicled an unfolding alleged murder case in Redwood City in the first half of 1946. The January 2nd edition reported that middle-aged William L. Harrigan (a resident of Redwood City living on Douglas Avenue) was charged with the murder of elderly handyman James R. Knapp, who died on Dec. 30 at a hospital in Redwood City. Knapp died more than 24 hours after being found unconscious in his cottage home at the rear of the Aviation Cafe. This establishment was located near the former Redwood City airport. Knapp’s landlady testified that she had heard arguing and the sound of a struggle. A medical examination of Knapp’s corpse stated that he died from injuries caused by “external blows.” Police later interviewed at least two persons who said that they had heard Harrigan threaten Knapp with violence in the past.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
Man faces charges for attack on elderly woman

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman in her 70s in downtown Palo Alto last week, according to police. The incident occurred at about 4:53 p.m. on June 15 in the alley that runs between the 300 block of University Avenue, police Lt. Con Maloney said on Monday.
Bill to remove police radio encryption faces pushback

An effort by state Sen. Josh Becker to restore media access to police radio communications encountered resistance Tuesday, with several members of the state Assembly Public Safety Committee warning him that the measure is unlikely to win passage without stronger support from law enforcement agencies and backing from the state Department of Justice.
PALO ALTO, CA
Stanford cancels classes through Friday due to power outage

A power failure caused by damage to transmission equipment from the Edgewood Fire in San Mateo County has caused Stanford University to cancel through Friday, according to the university. Stanford sent out an alert on Tuesday afternoon, announcing that one of PG&E's main transmission lines feeding the campus was reportedly...
STANFORD, CA
Hot temperatures in the forecast prompt Spare the Air alert for Tuesday

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued a Spare the Air alert for smog on Tuesday. Hot inland temperatures in the June 21 forecast are expected to combine with motor vehicle exhaust to create increased concentrations of smog. The alert is the second so far this year. Officials advise...
ENVIRONMENT
It's showtime: Stanford Theatre to reopen on July 9

Peninsula film lovers will soon be able to once again catch a classic movie and hear the Wurlitzer play when the Stanford Theatre reopens on July 9 after a closure of over two years. The downtown Palo Alto movie palace on Monday announced its long-awaited reopening, posting a summer 2022 schedule on its Facebook page and website.
STANFORD, CA

