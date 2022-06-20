ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Reward offered in DC mass shooting that killed 15-year-old boy

By Emily Shapiro, ABC News
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CxS5z_0gGgQ76v00
Police officers in bulletproof vests behind cordon tape kali9/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help after a mass shooting broke out in Washington, D.C., killing a 15-year-old boy.

The Sunday night shooting took place during a festival called "Moechella," which was celebrating Juneteenth, officials said.

The 15-year-old boy, identified by his first name Chase, was killed and three people, including a D.C. Metropolitan police officer, were injured, Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said.

The officer is expected to be OK and the two civilians were listed in stable condition, officials said Sunday night.

No suspects are in custody, authorities said.

Police are collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses, Contee said in a statement Monday.

A reward up to $25,000 has been offered for information leading to the gunman’s arrest and conviction.

"The person who took Chase's life and brought this violence to our community must be held accountable," Contee said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Washington man recovering after he was shot in mouth by armed robbers

PARKLAND, Wash. — A Washington man is recovering at home after he was shot in the mouth by armed robbers on Friday. According to KIRO, Matthew Phillips was getting ready to take his daughter, Bailey, 3, to daycare when he said a man with an AR-15-like rifle came up come from behind an RV. Phillips said the man allegedly held the rifle to the back window where Bailey was sitting and asked for money. The man then made his way to the driver’s side of the truck and Phillips quickly was able to get the rifle away from him.
PARKLAND, WA
WHIO Dayton

Bowser wins Democratic primary for mayor in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser won the Democratic primary on Tuesday, overcoming a progressive rival and virtually guaranteeing that she will win a third consecutive term to lead a city confronting inequality, crime and public safety concerns. Bowser defeated At-large Councilmember Robert White, who...
WASHINGTON, DC
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
84K+
Followers
110K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy