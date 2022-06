One Park Sarasota, an 18-story luxury condo development on the city’s waterfront, has opened a new sales gallery after having sold 50% of its units. The gallery, run by Coldwell Banker Realty, is at 20 N. Lemon Ave. A spokesperson for the property did not respond to an email asking what the 50% mark translated into in dollars. In February, developers said sales in the first three months had topped $150 million.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO