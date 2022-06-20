ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steele County, MN

Grain Bin Accident Kills Worker in Southern Minnesota

By admin
bulletin-news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 36-year-old Pemberton man was killed in a grain bin accident in Steele County, Minnesota, on Thursday. According to a...

www.bulletin-news.com

Comments / 1

steeledodgenews.com

Grain accident ends in tragedy

When a man became entrapped in a bin of soybeans Thursday night, the father-son team of Joel and Dakota Thiele sprang into action with their payloaders. The Thieles brought two payloaders to the scene of the grain bin accident at the Crystal Valley Cooperative in Hope. They were just winding down their day from construction work when they were notified of trouble at Crystal Valley.
HOPE, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Waseca woman suffers minor injuries when UTV catches fire

A Waseca man suffered minor injuries after a UTV caught fire south of Minnesota Lake. Thursday evening just before 7 p.m., Faribault County deputies, along with the Easton Fire Department, responded to a report of a Polaris Ranger 900 on fire near 51347 200th St. Barbara Kunz, 67, was traveling...
WASECA, MN
Comments / 0

