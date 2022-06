There are certain shows that bring a consistent clash of noise. The distortion and amplification are at peak levels while the song structures are all over the place with the audience feeling the intensity from the stage. On June 24 at dusk, there’s going to be something exactly like what I just described happening at 301 Harris Avenue in Providence. Local noise rock act Minibeast led by former Mission of Burma drummer Peter Prescott will be headlining a show with Boston experimental rockers Trinary System lead by Prescott’s former bandmate Roger Miller in the middle slot. Post-hardcore whippersnappers Department of Teleportation will be opening up the show at 8 p.m.

