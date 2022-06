HOUSTON (KIAH) – A 5-year-old boy left strapped into his car seat for hours under sweltering Texas heat died Monday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. It was supposed to be a quick trip with the child’s mother and 8-year-old sister to get ready for the sister’s birthday party, in Northeast Harris County. They returned home in a rush to prepare for the celebration, and both mother and daughter hurried into the house without checking the safety seat, according to preliminary information from Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO