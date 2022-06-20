ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Everything you need to know about the Immersive King Tut exhibit coming to Toronto

By Curiocity Staff
curiocity.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor fans of immersive art exhibits, there will be another experience coming to Toronto this summer and it will take you back… way back in time. “Immersive King Tut: Magic Journey to the Light” is being launched to commemorate the 100th anniversary of archeologist Howard Carter’s discovery of the tomb of...

curiocity.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

A Vintage Vase Turns Out To Be a $1.8 Million Antique From the 1700s

If you think your collections are priceless artifacts, you wouldn’t be alone. But some are more historic than others. In the U.K., a blue vase that had been sitting in someone’s kitchen for decades was discovered to be a rare 18th-century Chinese artifact created for the court of the Qianlong Emperor, reports CNN. It recently sold for $1.8 million at an auction.
LIFESTYLE
ARTnews

Man Breaks Into Dallas Museum of Art and Smashes Artworks, Including Several Greek Artifacts

Click here to read the full article. A man broke into the Dallas Museum of Art on Wednesday night, significantly damaging several artworks, including three Greek artifacts and a contemporary Native American piece. According to the Dallas Morning News, Brian Hernandez, 21, shattered the museum’s glass entrance with a metal chair. Once inside, he began targeting the collection. Among the casualties of his vandalism was a 6th-century BCE Greek amphora, a ceramic vessel used to store liquids, and a Greek box dated from 450 BCE. Police said Hernandez also destroyed a delicate bowl from ancient Greece decorated with vignettes of Heracles fighting...
DALLAS, TX
ARTnews

Selfie-Taking Tourist at Madrid’s Reina Sofía Museum Rips Off Part of Artwork

Click here to read the full article. A Italian tourist at the Museo Reina Sofía in Madrid damaged an artwork last week when she tripped while trying to take a selfie with the work. Alberto Sánchez’s ballet set for La romería de los cornudos (The Pilgrimage of Cuckolds), 1933, was reportedly torn in one part by the tourist who fell on the work, according to the Spanish newspaper ABC. As she fell, she grabbed hold of the piece and ripped part of its wallpaper. The Pilgrimage of Cuckolds was originally created as a set for the eponymous one-act ballet written by Federico García...
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tutankhamun
Person
Howard Carter
HOLAUSA

Queen Elizabeth appears to debut new haircut

Queen Elizabeth appeared to show off a shorter ‘do on Tuesday. The 96-year-old monarch’s new haircut was seen during Her Majesty’s audience with the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, at Windsor Castle. RELATED: Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth celebrate Prince William’s milestone birthday ...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ARTnews

Lost Renaissance Masterpiece Discovered in Bungalow Sells in London

Click here to read the full article. A lost painting attributed to a follower of Italian Renaissance painter Filippino Lippi was found in a 90-year-old woman’s bungalow and sold for £255,000 ($321,000) at Dawsons Auctioneers in London. The oil painting, titled The Depiction of the Madonna and Child and dating to the 15th century, shows Mary with baby Jesus on her lap at the center, with two attendant angels, set in a landscape, and framed in gilded wood. Lippi was the illegitimate son the priest and painter Fra Filippo Lippi, who was renowned for his paintings of the Madonna. The elder Lippi also...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toronto#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Egyptian#North American#The Immersive King Tut
Popculture

Kenny Chesney Suffers Unfortunate Injury Mid-Concert

Country music star Kenny Chesney recently suffered an unfortunate injury mid-concert that left him bleeding on stage. According to Taste of Country, cut his finger during a Saturday show in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Lincoln Financial Field. The outlet noted that it was no clear exactly how Chesney cut his finger but reported that a medical technician came to the stage and bandaged up his left hand.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
travelawaits.com

7 Amazing Historical Sites I Love Visiting In Rome

From the Colosseum to the famous Sistine Chapel, a visit to Rome feels as if you are stepping into your history books. Well, some of it at least. That history is surrounded by the conveniences of today, creating a complex juxtaposition of historical and modern right in front of your eyes. Honestly, that is one of the things that I love about Rome.
LIFESTYLE
ARTnews

Jeff Bezos Gives $10 M. to Seattle History Museum, Architect Harry Gesner Dies at 97, and More: Morning Links for June 15, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines A MONDRIAN MOMENT. This year marks the 150th anniversary of painter Piet Mondrian’s birth, and the art world is toasting it in high style, Nina Siegal reports in the New York Times. The exhibition “Mondrian Moves,” at the Kunstmuseum in the Hague, the Netherlands, looks at the artist’s work through the lens of movement, and the Fondation Beyeler in Basel, Switzerland, has “Mondrian Evolution,” which features nearly 90 works by the artist. There are some new developments in the study of the celebrated figure, as well. New research shows...
SEATTLE, WA
101.1. The Wiz

7 Movies/Documentaries to Watch to Celebrate Juneteenth

According to the official website, Juneteenth “is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.”  A lot of people would take this time to hang out or relax with friends and family.  But why not take this day to educate yourself or learn more about how far we’ve come […]
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Egypt
Vogue

Chaumet’s New Botanical Exhibition Goes Back To The House’s Green-Fingered Roots

We tend to think of “slashie culture” – the trend for juggling multiple careers or interests which has spawned everything from models-slash-actors to pop stars-slash-podcasters – as a uniquely millennial phenomenon. But multi hyphenate identity markers were something to be celebrated as far back as the 18th century, if Marie-Étienne Nitot, the founder of the French jeweller Chaumet, is anything to go by.
MUSEUMS
BBC

National Gallery: Famous artworks go on loan for first time

The National Gallery will send some of its finest masterpieces around the UK for its 200th anniversary. Twelve famous artworks including Constable's The Hay Wain, Botticelli's Venus and Mars, and Renoir's The Umbrellas travel across the UK. Simultaneous exhibitions will open on 10 May 2024 at 12 institutions, putting more...
VISUAL ART
hypebeast.com

Tomokazu Matsuyama Will Release His First Ever Wooden Sculpture

In conjunction with AllRightsReserved. You can come to expect a dizzying array of textures and motifs when viewing the work of Tomokazu Matsuyama. Born in Japan and now based in New York, the artist fuses pop culture with Eastern and Western art history to create his vibrant compositions. In collaboration...
DESIGN
The Independent

New research shows a trusted Norman monk was behind Domesday Book

Historical researchers have for the first time ‘identified’ the man who wrote one of the world’s most important manuscripts, England’s Domesday Book.Until now, historians knew only why and approximately when that most famous of medieval books was written but did not know where it was produced or by whom.New research has now revealed that Domesday – a detailed survey of England – was produced in a monastery attached to Winchester Cathedral. At least 80 per cent of it was written out by just one man: an extremely skilled scribe, almost certainly based in that monastic institution.The survey formed part of...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
World Economic Forum

Net-zero Picasso: Museums rethink art shows to cut climate impact

European galleries are reducing carbon emissions by recycling exhibition sets, extending the length of shows and scaling back on overseas loans of artworks. Prioritising works in permanent collections and pieces located in neighbouring countries can cut the use of freight transport – one of the main sources of exhibitions’ carbon emissions.
MUSEUMS
Vogue Magazine

Paul Guilmoth’s haunting photographs capture the subtle transitions of life

The way Paul Guilmoth sees the nocturnal world is intriguingly unusual: a spacetime place where darkness and light dance together giving rise to evanescent and uncanny images. Their recent book, At Night Gardens Grow, published by Stanley Barker, is a silent requiem where visual fragments coexist like in a disturbing dream: they defy any notion of rationality, embracing the stunning fascination of the unfamiliar. Between the personal landscapes of home and the landslides of identity, there is a universe made of shapes, contrast, and ambiguous feelings that harken back to a symbolism of the past, a black-and-white mythology that awakens interest in things that are created at the very moment that are destroyed. Each image requires a second look and it is as if, at each gaze, they change. They seem to be asking: Do you really realize what is evolving all around you? Are you aware of all the small details that change in the darkness of your unawareness?
PHOTOGRAPHY
InsideHook

Cheech Marin’s Greatest Legacy Might Be His Art Collection

When you think of Cheech Marin, countless highlights from his long career in film and television come to mind — including his work as one half of Cheech & Chong. He’s also done voice work for the Cars series, appeared in several of director Robert Rodriguez’s films and was a co-star in the long-running show Nash Bridges. And that’s not even getting into the fact that he did an impressive job with his appearances on Celebrity Jeopardy! over the years.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Secret SF

See Over 150 Of Diego Rivera’s Greatest Works At SFMOMA’s Upcoming Exhibition

Diego Rivera’s America will soon open its doors at SFMOMA! The massive exhibition is the most in-depth examination of Rivera’s work in over 2 decades, with over 150 frescoes, paintings and drawings on display. The works come primarily from the pinnacle of Rivera’s career from the 1920s to the mid-1940s, and some of them haven’t been seen publicly since being in the artist’s own studio. See it from July 16 until January 2, 2023.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy