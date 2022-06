Though many of the miles I travel are spent in the air, I never miss the opportunity to take a wonderful walk. There’s no finer way to get to know a city than by walking its streets. In some cities, like Vancouver, British Columbia, mother nature provides spectacular scenery creating one of my favorite walks of all time. I call it the Seawall Loop. It’s the best walking tour in Vancouver! Come join me as I take you every step of the way showing you the routes to take and glimpses of the fantastic sites you’ll see.

WORLD ・ 4 DAYS AGO