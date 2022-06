Aims to increase headcount to 1,000 by end of 2022. Singapore, 21 June, 2022 – Leading global digital-asset trading platform – Bitget, is slated to double its workforce to reach 1,000 headcounts in the next six months despite the current market downturn. Since the beginning of the second quarter of 2022, the overall crypto market has been on a downward trend, which cut short a lot of projects and initiatives that were ongoing in the space. Amidst the volatility of the market, negative market sentiments also led to headcount reductions in various global crypto operators, spurred by rapidly changing economic conditions, as well as over-hiring and misplacement of resources.

