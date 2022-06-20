ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Report: Fox News pays former female host $15 million over pay disparity

am1090theflag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(New York, NY) -- Fox News reportedly has paid a former female host 15-million dollars to settle her claim that...

www.am1090theflag.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Beast

Fox News Paid $15 Million to Ex-Host After Gender Pay Disparity Claims

Former Fox News host Melissa Francis received a settlement of roughly $15 million from the network after complaining about gender-based pay discrepancies and discrimination at the conservative cable giant. The enormous pay-out, which is on par with the huge settlements that Fox News gave a number of female employees who...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Washington State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
The Independent

Fox News’ decision to not air Jan 6 hearing costs it top spot

The decision by Fox News to not air live coverage of the first primetime January 6 hearing cost it the top spot in the cable news ratings battle.The right-wing network was beaten to first place by MSNBC on Thursday night, which saw 4.1m viewers tune in for their coverage of the hearings, four times their weeknight average, according to preliminary Nielson ratings.Fox News, which chose to relegate its coverage to Fox Business Network and keep its opinion shows with hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham, came in second place with 3m viewers on Thursday night.CNN came in...
TV & VIDEOS
TheDailyBeast

Far-Right Erupts Over Fox News Airing Transgender Acceptance Segment

A Fox News segment highlighting a California family’s story of accepting their son’s transgender transitioning story has caught the far-right’s ire. “California transgender teen, family hope to be an inspiration to others,” stated the video title, posted to Fox News’ website. Fox News anchor Dana Perino introduced the “America Together LGBTQ+ Pride Month” segment which ran on Friday. As of Saturday morning, Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform and Telegram were buzzing with anger. “Fox News is cool with toddlers taking hormones,” Gavin McInnes, a hate-group leader that founded the Proud Boys, wrote on Telegram. Elsewhere both Stew Peters, a far-right shock-jock, and Lauren Witzke, a failed Delaware Republican Senate candidate, encouraged followers to spam Fox News with emails over airing the segment and moreover being “disgusting,” “satanic,” and “demonic.” “Turn Fox News OFF,” the extremist social media platform Gab further wrote. “Fox News is DONE!” former Trump administration official and ex-Fox News contributor Sebastian Gorka wrote on Truth Social. “Fox and Twitter joining forces,” The Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon added. (A Fox News spokesperson didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment.)
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melissa Francis
NBC News

Fewer Americans now say Trump is responsible for Jan. 6, NBC News poll finds

WASHINGTON — If it’s Monday ... Mass shootings across the country leave at least 12 dead over the weekend. ... It’s officially the surgeon (Mehmet Oz) vs. the patient (John Fetterman) in Pennsylvania Senate, per NBC’s Dasha Burns and Abigail Brooks. ... The next round of 2022 primaries is just a day away. ... A New UC Berkeley poll shows Karen Bass and Rick Caruso are headed to a likely runoff in LA mayoral race. ... And meet “Meet the Press NOW” (which begins streaming weekdays at 4:00 p.m. ET on NBC News Now), and also meet our brand-new look for First Read.
POTUS
The Independent

Fox News reacts to Jan 6 hearing by airing Tucker Carlson calling it ‘deranged’

Tucker Carlson began his show on Thursday evening by lashing out at the January 6 committee as it began its first prime time public hearing into the Capitol attack.“It tells you a lot about the priorities of our ruling class that the rest of us are getting yet another lecture about January 6 tonight – from our moral inferiors, no less,” he said at the opening of his Fox News show, which began at the same time as the hearing. “They are lying and we are not going to help them do it," he added.Fox News, the nation’s top cable...
U.S. POLITICS
TheWrap

CBS News Anchor Norah O’Donnell Took 52% Pay Cut to Extend Contract (Report)

CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell reportedly had her pay cut by more than half, according to a new report from the New York Post. According the Post, O’Donnell was re-signed as an anchor in April of this year, with $3.8 million annual salary. That is less than half of her previous $8 million contract, amid decreased ratings. The report also states that O’Donnell clashed with Neeraj Khemlani, the co-president of CBS News, who was looking to replace O’Donnell. CBS did not specify the exact money agreed to in O’Donnell’s contract, but denied that Khemlani had any problems with O’Donnell.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Fox News Channel Won’t Carry January 6th Hearing And Instead Will Move Primetime Coverage To Business Network — Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, 4:57 PM: When the January 6th Committee holds its first primetime hearing on Thursday, Fox News Channel will stay with its primetime lineup of Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham. The proceedings will air on the Fox Business network instead. The hearing starts at 8 PM ET on Thursday, with broadcast networks planning to pre-empt their regular scheduled programming to cover the proceedings. Fox News’ Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum instead will anchor the coverage on Fox Business. Later on Fox News, they will be joined by Shannon Bream for a two-hour reaction...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#Disparities#The Washington Post
Black Enterprise

GOP House Candidate Carl Paladino Calls Black Americans ‘Dumb, Hungry and Conditioned’ To Vote For Democrats

New York Republican Congressional Candidate Carl Paladino said Black Americans were kept “dumb and hungry” so they could be conditioned to vote for the Democratic Party. CNN reports Paladino made the comments on a radio show in 2016 when he was a Buffalo school board member defending himself against allegations that comments he made in the past were racist. Paladino added that he cared about Black people but they were conditioned to be a base for Democrats.
BUFFALO, NY
AdWeek

Here Are the Top-Rated Cable News Shows for May ’22

New month, similar result: Fox News Channel had the most-watched shows on cable news, not only in the total audience but among the key A25-54 demographic. The Five marked yet another month at No. 1 in average total viewers, averaging nearly 3.28 million total viewers in the 5 p.m. hour during May 2022. The panel news-talk program averaged the second-largest A25-54 audience on cable news (447,000), according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day data.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

Jan. 6 panel focus: Trump, election lies, violence: CBS News Flash June 21, 2022

Today’s January 6 hearing intends to show evidence that former President Trump may have been warned that his election lies could result in violence. AAA predicts some 48 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home over the July 4th holiday. And the Nobel Peace Prize that a Russian journalist auctioned off to raise money for young Ukrainian refugees sold for a record-shattering $103.5 million.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment

Comments / 0

Community Policy