Report: Fox News pays former female host $15 million over pay disparity

Tucker Carlson began his show on Thursday evening by lashing out at the January 6 committee as it began its first prime time public hearing into the Capitol attack.“It tells you a lot about the priorities of our ruling class that the rest of us are getting yet another lecture about January 6 tonight – from our moral inferiors, no less,” he said at the opening of his Fox News show, which began at the same time as the hearing. “They are lying and we are not going to help them do it," he added.Fox News, the nation’s top cable...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO