A continuous question has remained the same over numerous years. How do we keep kids safe in schools?. Growing up, I remember doing drills in school in case of an emergency, a shooting, or lockdown. The teachers and staff members took this seriously and it was a concern during that time. With the growing amounts of school shootings and violence, it's time that something goes into place to make sure students are safe while in school.

EDUCATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO