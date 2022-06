Christian County High School Athletic Director Trey Wheeler and Hopkinsville High School Athletic Director Blake Leach announce the hiring of Parish Howell, as the new bowling program coach. Parish is a native of Norfolk, Virginia. He is currently employed at Christian County High School where he serves as an assistant football and wrestling coach. Howell brings 14 years of bowling experience along with seven years of competitive bowling experience to the new program. The 2022-2023 school year will be the inaugural season for the sport at both high schools. Howell will serve as coach for both programs.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO