Salvation Army Offers Heat Relief to Vulnerable Community Members

Lead The Salvation Army, 241 E. 6th St., is opening daily from 8am to 6pm through Sept. 30 offering our most vulnerable community members indoor cooling, a bagged lunch, water and a place to rest. Mesa has partnered with the Salvation Army on this life-saving effort as part of the City's Safe Summer Campaign

The Salvation Army, 24 E. 6th St, is opening daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sept. 30, offering our most vulnerable community members indoor cooling, a bagged lunch, water and a place to rest. The City of Mesa has partnered with the Salvation Army to expand the hours of the Salvation Army’s Heat Relief Program as part of the City’s Safe Summer Campaign.

“The City and Salvation Army staff are both seeing more people in need of shelter and a place to get out of the heat. That is why the Heat Relief Program is so important over the next few months,” said Natalie Lewis, Mesa Deputy City Manager.

People seeking heat relief also get hygiene kits donated by local faith-based organizations, assistance from Community Bridges navigators to help with health and recovery needs and on scheduled Tuesdays, a medical team from Circle the City, a nonprofit healthcare organization, to offer on-site primary medical care. Mesa is providing information on housing programs and hot weather safety tips for animals.

“The people who come in off the streets can’t exist outside in the heat. Our efforts give them an 8 to 9 hour break from it. You can see the relief on their faces. It’s truly a live-saving effort,” said Major Scott Ramsey,

The City of Mesa’s Safe Summer Campaign raises awareness about the importance of heat relief, water safety, monsoon preparation and other ways to stay safe this summer. Information is available at www.mesaaz.gov.