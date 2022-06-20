ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

14-year-old murder victim's family reacts to alarming Dallas homicide rate

By David Sentendrey
fox7austin.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS - The city of Dallas has more murders this year than last by more than a dozen. It's only June and so far 111 people have died of homicidal violence. FOX 4 spoke to the family of one recent victim –14-year-old Jordan Perez. "He excelled in football,...

www.fox7austin.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 25

Dallas police ask for assistance of identity in burglary case

DALLAS — Dallas police report a burglary occurred at a restaurant during the early morning hours on June 8. Around 2:20 a.m., a suspect forced entry into a restaurant in the 1200 block of Robert B. Cullum Boulevard in Dallas. Authorities say the suspect took food, office supplies, and...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Woman shot near Dallas Love Field, accused killer arrested

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating the shooting death of a woman. Jibri Coleman, 29, is charged with her murder. According to an arrest affidavit, a person riding in Coleman’s car Monday night told police Coleman was driving around looking for the woman. The affidavit said Coleman found her...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Capital murder defendant released from jail, on the run after cutting off electronic leg monitor

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A capital murder suspect from Dallas is on the loose Wednesday after he was released from jail and cut off his electronic leg monitor within hours. It's led to an urgent fugitive search and raises more questions about the state of our criminal justice system that some people say is too lenient on violent offenders. A man believed to be involved in the killing of a Dallas restaurant owner has been awaiting trial for nearly three years. Last week, he was released from jail after he had his bond lowered to just $1,000 and was fitted with an ankle monitor. Within...
DALLAS, TX
klif.com

Life in Prison for a North Oak Cliff Woman in Murder-for-Hire Case

Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – A North Oak cliff woman will spend the rest of her life in a federal prison in the murder-for-hire case involving her late husband. 50-year old Jennifer Faith pleaded guilty in February to tricking her high school sweetheart into killing Jamie Faith, a former American Airlines executive outside the Faith home in October 2020. She had faced charges of obstruction of justice and use of interstate commerce in the commission of murder-for-hire. In return for her plea, prosecutors agreed to drop the obstruction charge and to recommend a sentence of life imprisonment.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
WFAA

3 people injured in southeast Dallas shooting, officials say

DALLAS — Three people have been injured in a shooting in southeast Dallas, according to police. The first call to 911 happened just before 3:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Palm Beach Avenue. According to the preliminary investigation, Dallas Police said one man was shot. Police said...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Multiple victims reported in connected Dallas shootings

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — At least three people were shot in Dallas today across two incidents that police believe were related.According to early reports, an adult male was shot off of Palm Beach Avenue at about 3:44 p.m. and taken to a local hospital. At about 3:59 p.m., two other men were shot on Prairie Creek near Ann Richards STEAM Academy, which is a host school for Dallas ISD's summer learning program.One of the male victims is in critical condition. The other two have non-life-threatening injuries.It does not appear the school was related to the shooting. Police believe the incidents are related, but have not elaborated.This is a developing story. Check back with CBS 11 for more details.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Perez
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Surrenders to Police After Ex-Girlfriend Killed in Grand Prairie

A Grand Prairie man is in custody and facing a murder charge after police say he killed his ex-girlfriend. According to Grand Prairie Police, officers were asked to check on 51-year-old Sabrina Freeman on Saturday night and arrived at her residence on the 1400 block of N. State Highway 360 to find her deceased with apparent lacerations on her body.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
CBS DFW

Woman fatally shot in the neck on Plantation Road in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was fatally shot in on June 20. Officers found the victim bleeding from her neck in the 1700 block of Plantation Road. They said she was shot twice. The woman died later that night at the hospital. Through the course of their investigation, detectives identified Jibri Coleman, 29, as the suspect. Officers found Coleman and arrested him, charging him with murder. He was taken to the Dallas County Jail where a magistrate will set his bond.The Dallas County Medical Examiner is working to identify the victim.The Dallas Police Department is asking for anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact Homicide Detective David Grubbs Jr, at 214-671-3675 or by email at david.grubbsjr@dallascityhall.com. . 
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#East Dallas#Dallas Police#Homicidal#Violent Crime#Fox
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Killed, Woman Injured in Duncanville Domestic Shooting: Police

A man is dead and his girlfriend is recovering after both were shot during an argument with her daughter's father outside her Duncanville home Sunday evening, police say. Duncanville Police officers were dispatched to a shooting with injury call at a home on the 1000 block of Hayworth Avenue at about 9:43 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they reported finding a 35-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman on the ground suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
WFAA

1 killed in shooting outside Kroger in Fort Worth, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — A man died after being shot outside of a Kroger grocery store in Fort Worth on Wednesday morning, police said. Fort Worth police officials said officers were dispatched to the grocery store, located at 9144 Camp Bowie West Blvd., near West Loop 820, at about 7:40 a.m. for a shooting call.
FORT WORTH, TX
Complex

Woman Sentenced to Life in Prison for Convincing Boyfriend to Kill Her Husband

Dallas, Texas woman Jennifer Faith has been sentenced to life in prison after she admitted to convincing her boyfriend to murder her husband in 2020. As detailed by the Department of Justice, Faith was described by U.S. District Judge Jane J. Boyle as “pure evil” and sentenced on Tuesday for her involvement in the killing of James Faith. The 49-year-old widower maintained her innocence until February of this year, when she entered a guilty plea to avoid facing the death penalty.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police respond to 2 shootings, both related

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - At about 8:40 p.m. Monday, police responded to a shooting at the 5700 block of Humbert Avenue. Police said that shortly later, there was another shooting call at the Lincoln Terrace Apartments, a few blocks away from the first shooting call.  Police said that both shooting calls were related and the involved parties knew each other.  One party became upset that rocks were thrown at their vehicle in the apartment complex. That person then drove to the location of the first shooting call and shot towards the house.  A minor who was outside the house was hit by the gunfire.  A family member of the minor who was shot then got a weapon from inside the house and shot at the car. Police said a woman in the car was shot in the arm and fled the scene. The woman was taken to a local hospital.  Police are still investigating.  
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Dallas woman sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to coordinating husband's murder-for-hire with ex-boyfriend

DALLAS — The Dallas woman who pleaded guilty to coordinating her husband's 2020 murder-for-hire with her ex-boyfriend was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday. Jennifer Lynne Faith, of Oak Cliff, pleaded guilty to the murder-for-hire charge in February. She had faced charges of obstruction of justice and use of interstate commerce in the commission of murder-for-hire. In return for her plea, prosecutors agreed to drop the obstruction charge and to recommend a sentence of life imprisonment.
DALLAS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Former North Texas Cop Charged With Murder

A Tarrant County grand jury indicted Former Arlington Police officer Robert Philips for murdering a man following a low-speed chase. Being chased, 40-year-old Jesse Fischer of Addison turned his vehicle around in a cul-de-sac when Phillips exited his patrol car and fired six shots through the windshield, killing Fischer. The former officer could spend five to 99 years in prison if convicted.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy