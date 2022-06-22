ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cooling centers in Northern California open this week for high heat

By KCRA Staff
Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Cooling centers across Northern California are set to open from Tuesday into next Monday duringforecast triple-digit temperatures. (Video above: Temperatures climb in Northern California) Sacramento County. The Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance is opening several cooling centers, and facial coverings will be required...

