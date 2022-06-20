ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Nettles Reveals Her Father, Beamon Nettles, Died in May: ‘It Is So Unreal That He Is Not Here’

By Carena Liptak
KGKL 97.5 FM Country
 4 days ago
On Father's Day (June 19), Jennifer Nettles opened up to fans about a personal family loss that she recently went through: Her father died just over a month ago. "I'm often private about certain sacred pieces of my life and I share them as, and if, I am ready," the singer...

