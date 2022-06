CENTER HARBOR — Gently-used books and movies from the shelves of the James E. Nichols Memorial Library are looking for new homes. On Monday, July 4 from 8:30 a.m. to noon, the Library will offer books, audiobooks, and DVDs up for adoption to bookworms and bibliophiles of all ages. Nearly everything is in like-new condition and perfect for reading on the beach this summer or adding to your family camp. There is no fee to adopt — yes, everything really is free — but donations to support the Library Book Fund are always appreciated.

CENTER HARBOR, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO