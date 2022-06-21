ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Parklet Outdoor Dining Policy Temporarily Extended, Permanent Policy Being Drafted

By News Release
southbmore.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaltimore City Department of Transportation press release:. Baltimore, MD (6/16/2022) – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation (BCDOT) expanded its outdoor dining program in 2020 to include parklets. The free outdoor dining parklet program was launched to promote social distancing and to provide hardship...

www.southbmore.com

