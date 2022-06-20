6-20-22 The Coffee Club Hour 2

(West Fargo, ND) -- A few big announcements involving a key gem in the West Fargo community have been announced. Bonanzaville is making some changes to its annual Fourth of July celebration. Executive Director Beth Jansen tells WDAY Radio that the site will become a "backdrop for old-fashioned carnival fun" this year. The July 4th festivities will include new Carnival Themed games from Games Galore, Pony rides for the kids all day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m, New bingo tent, food vendors, and more. Old-time favorites like the 2 p.m. parade, Red River Valley Trivia, Kiddie train rides, and historical demos will continue. Special pricing has also been announced, including kids $5.00, adults $10.00 and a $25.00 family rate, kids 5 and under and military/Veterans are always free.

WEST FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO