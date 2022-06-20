ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

6-20-22 The Coffee Club Hour 2

Matt Lien
 4 days ago

47:41 - Dr. Chad Zimmerman - The Clinic: Family Health and Sports Chiropractic

2022 Great Race ends Sunday in Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- The 2022 Great Race finishes in Fargo on Sunday. The 10-state race features 120 vintage vehicle teams.The race began last Sunday in Warwick, Rhode Island. The finish line will be at the historic Fargo Theatre in the downtown area.
FARGO, ND
6-24-22 Bonnie & Friends Hour 3

00:25 - Clay County Extension Educator Randy Nelson joins the show to answer lawn and gardening questions. 13:43 - Ag Director Bridgette Readel reports on the latest agriculture news. Join Bonnie Amistadi every weekday from 5-8:30 a.m. Subscribe on Spotify, Apple, or Google.
CLAY COUNTY, MN
Swimmers Itch reportedly in Big Detroit Lake

(Detroit Lakes, MN) -- If you're heading to the lakes to cool off and beat the heat, you might want to be aware of swimmer's itch. The City of Detroit Lakes reports swimmer's itch in the big lake, which is set to get treated next week. To avoid the itchy...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Bonanzaville changing things up for July 4th celebration, bringing back Murder Mystery events

(West Fargo, ND) -- A few big announcements involving a key gem in the West Fargo community have been announced. Bonanzaville is making some changes to its annual Fourth of July celebration. Executive Director Beth Jansen tells WDAY Radio that the site will become a "backdrop for old-fashioned carnival fun" this year. The July 4th festivities will include new Carnival Themed games from Games Galore, Pony rides for the kids all day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m, New bingo tent, food vendors, and more. Old-time favorites like the 2 p.m. parade, Red River Valley Trivia, Kiddie train rides, and historical demos will continue. Special pricing has also been announced, including kids $5.00, adults $10.00 and a $25.00 family rate, kids 5 and under and military/Veterans are always free.
WEST FARGO, ND
Security check delays are expected at Hector Airport this July

(Fargo, ND) -- Security line delays are expected at Fargo's Hector International Airport this summer. The airport says the delays are associated with new 3D scanners being installed at the security checkpoint inside. The scanners will be installed between July 5th and 22nd. Airport Executive Director Shaw Dobberstein tells WDAY...
FARGO, ND
Girl riding bike hit by car in Valley City

(Valley City, ND) -- A girl riding a bike is seriously injured after being struck by a road maintenance machine in Valley City. The collision happened late Tuesday morning north of Jefferson elementary school. The road maintenance roller was being operated by a city employee at the time of the accident.
VALLEY CITY, ND
New nursing partnership established between Essentia Health, NDSU

(Fargo, ND) -- Essentia Health has announced an Academic Practice Partnership with the North Dakota State University School of Nursing to invest in the future of nursing at Essentia and NDSU. The main goals of this partnership are to foster innovative educational experiences for nursing students at Essentia; advance nursing...
FARGO, ND
Senator Kevin Cramer seriously injures hand while working in yard

(Fargo, ND) -- U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer suffered a serious injury to his right hand while working in his yard over the weekend. The injury required immediate surgery. Cramer remains in North Dakota close to medical care. He says there is a high risk of infection, and its possible a finger may need to be amputated. Cramer says he'll miss votes and hearings this week, but anticipates returning to Washington after July 4th. Cramer says he anticipates "doling out a lot of left-handed fist bumps".
Pair arrested after high-speed chase. A warning for lake swimmers. Immigrant family to receive new home.

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Two people are in jail after leading law enforcement on a high speed chase across the FM metro. A warning is issued for swimmers at an area lake. Why health officials are telling people to take a shower after taking a dip. A new home in West Fargo is being given to an immigrant family from South Sudan thanks to Habitat for Humanity.
WEST FARGO, ND
Storm cleanup underway in Western Minnesota

(Otter Tail County, MN) -- Storm cleanup efforts in Lakes Country are expected to take weeks. Rain and heavy winds ripped through Otter Tail County Monday night flipping boats, downing trees and tearing roofs off businesses and homes. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says deputies evacuated the Otter Lodge during the storm, which tore off the roof and caused heavy cosmetic damage.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
Fargo Cass Public Health offering summer immunization events

Fargo Cass Public Health is offering immunization clinics for area school students. The shots are required to attend school in the fall. "We just wanted to kind of get started, get everybody thinking about their school immunizations. We get reports from the North Dakota Department of Health that our rates are on the lower side," said Rachael Johnson, Public Health Nurse Manager for Fargo Cass Public Health.
FARGO, ND
Reaction to Supreme Court overturning Roe, big changes for Holiday Lights & a casino pays a big jackpot.

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Governor Burgum and an official with Planned Parenthood react to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A big change is announced for the Holiday Lights display at Fargo’s Lindenwood Park. A North Dakota casino makes a big payout.
FARGO, ND
Essentia Health to begin administering COVID vaccine for under five age group

(Fargo, ND) -- Essentia Health pediatricians are encouraging COVID-19 vaccination of children ages 6 months through 4 years after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that everyone in this age group should receive a COVID-19 vaccine. “As a pediatrician and father, I am very excited about the approval...
People in Fargo react to Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

(Fargo, ND) -- There were no immediate local demonstrations or gatherings Friday in the Fargo-Moorhead metro, in response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe versus Wade. But, people on the street are talking about the decision. "So my problem with it is states already have some trigger laws in effect...
FARGO, ND
Hundreds attend pro-abortion rally following overturning of Roe v. Wade

(Fargo, ND) -- Pro-abortion activists filled Fargo streets on Friday following a Supreme Court Decision which impacted abortion rights across the country. The group gathered outside of Fargo's Federal Courthouse on Friday following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, a decades old decision which legalized and protected abortion rights across the United States. The new ruling, which can be found here, removes the right to an abortion, leaving the decision up to individual states. North Dakota is one of thirteen states which have trigger laws in place, a law which would move to ban abortion the moment Roe v. Wade is overturned.
FARGO, ND
City of Mapleton enacting new water policies

(Mapleton, ND) -- The city of Mapleton is enacting new water usage policies. The policy will run from April 15th to October 31st of each year as a way of reducing excessive water usage. An even-odd system of lawn watering is part of the policy. Other restrictions on washing sideways,...
MAPLETON, ND
North Dakota Senators do not support new Gun Control Bill

(Washington, DC) -- North Dakota representatives are reacting after the U.S. Senate passed sweeping gun reform legislation. The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, passed on Thursday night, would increase background checks and add funding for mental health, school safety and crisis intervention programs. The bill was supported by 50 Democrats and...
U.S. POLITICS

