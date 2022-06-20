ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio teacher reacts to 'nightmare' of arming educators

By Michela Moscufo, ABC News
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dASJU_0gGe6s2A00
The Solheim Cup - Preview Day 4 Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Traci Arway, a special education coordinator within the public school system in Columbus, Ohio, has had nightmares about having guns in her classroom.

Arway works in multiple different schools across the district, helping students with special needs, and her nightmare has just become closer to reality, she said.

Earlier this week, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine passed a law that makes it easier for teachers to carry guns within schools. House Bill 99 reduces the hours of training required for teachers to carry guns from 700 to less than 24.

Her response to this decision is disgust and anger, she told ABC’s "Start Here."

“I am having a hard time connecting the dots of how arming untrained people are going to keep people safe," Arway said.

Governor DeWine succeeded in making it easier for teachers to carry guns in classrooms, effectively weakening the impact of a 2021 state Supreme Court ruling requiring teachers to receive extensive training.

Although the majority of states prohibit firearms in K-12 schools, teachers are currently exempt in at least nine states, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Arway, who has had a history of gun violence in her family, says she chooses to keep her household “gun free.”

In regards to her classroom, “I would leave the profession if I was told I had to carry,” she said.

Working at different schools and in different classrooms on a regular basis, Arway says she takes extra precautions because she is fearful of a school shooting.

“I don't go into a building without thinking of my exit plan,” she said. “I make sure I tell at least three different people that I'm in their building and where I'll be in the building.”

Federally, a bipartisan group of lawmakers are moving closer to an agreement that would require enhanced states’ background checks and provide states grants to encourage the creation of ‘red flag’ laws that are triggered when supposedly dangerous individuals try to purchase guns, although the negotiations are currently stalled over a few provisions.

The policy of arming teachers has resurfaced in debates surrounding gun legislation after the mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, which left 21 dead, and Buffalo, New York, which left 10 dead.

The first weekend of June saw at least 11 mass shootings across the country, leaving 17 dead and 62 injured.

“Why are we resorting to arming teachers?” said Arway. “We need to put money, resources and effort into being proactive and not reactive.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sciotopost.com

Ohio House Advocates for Chillicothe VA Medical Center

COLUMBUS –State lawmakers are taking a stand in support of Southern Ohio veterans and the Chillicothe VA Medical Center. The Ohio House of Representatives today approved House Concurrent Resolution 46, sponsored by State Representatives Mark Johnson (R-Chillicothe) and Shane Wilkin (R-Hillsboro), urging President Biden not to recommend to Congress that the VA Medical Center be closed.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Buffalo, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Education
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Education
FingerLakes1.com

Ohio Stimulus: Who will get $350 payments?

The state of Ohio plans to send out a stimulus check worth $350. Would another stimulus check help Americans combat inflation?. Inflation has become a problem for most Americans. Necessities like gas and essential household items and groceries have become more expensive. Ohio plans to send out a stimulus check to help combat the cost of inflation.
OHIO STATE
farmersadvance.com

Governor Mike DeWine signs Capital Budget into law

COLUMBUS, OH. — Governor Mike DeWine has signed the Capital Budget (HB 687) into law. Funding from this budget will support a new state-of-the-art Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (ADDL) at the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) and much needed renovations to the Ohio Expo Center. Please attribute the following...
OHIO STATE
WGAU

New Mexico election drama has roots in wider county movement

SANTA FE, New Mexico — (AP) — A rural New Mexico county's initial refusal to certify its primary election results sent ripples across the country last week, a symbol of how even the most elemental functions of democracy have become politicized pressure points amid the swirl of lies stemming from the 2020 presidential outcome.
OTERO COUNTY, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
WDTN

Ohio expands BMV services, offers online driver’s license renewal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday that Ohioans will soon be able to renew their driver’s license online rather than in-person. “Since 2021, more than 2 million visits to the BMV have been avoided because of innovative online solutions led through this administration,” said Lt. Gov. Jon Husted in a release. […]
OHIO STATE
unioncountydailydigital.com

Summer is Catfish Time in Ohio

COLUMBUS – Summer is a great time for anglers to pursue catfish in Ohio, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The Buckeye State’s lakes, rivers, reservoirs, and streams are home to four types of catfish: blue, bullhead, channel, and flathead. The Division...
OHIO STATE
10TV

City evicts occupants at south Columbus homeless camp

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police removed dozens of people from a south Columbus homeless camp on Tuesday. The city told those who have called Heer Park home they had until June 14 to move from the area, but the date was pushed back because of the extreme heat last week.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Firearms#School Shooting#State Supreme Court#Abc
WGAU

Owners of candle factory damaged in tornado plan expansion

The company that operated a Kentucky candle factory leveled by a deadly winter tornado plans to ramp up production with a $33 million investment at a nearby plant, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday. Mayfield Consumer Products LLC, a maker of candles and other home fragrance products, plans to employ more...
MAYFIELD, KY
10TV

24-hour ceasefire initiative in Columbus fails within minutes

COLUMBUS, Ohio — During this year's Juneteenth weekend, Barbershop Owner Al Edmondson and others in the Columbus community tried to create a 24-hour ceasefire in the city, urging people to put their guns down and pick up love instead. Spread across the wall in Edmondson’s barbershop is a mural...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
myfox28columbus.com

Misunderstanding about IMPACT Community Action gift card giveaway

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — IMPACT Community Action received $250,000 from AEP to help people buy groceries after losing power last week. The organization shared on social media that Franklin County residents may be eligible for a $250 Kroger gift card. In the post, IMPACT Community Action announced several dates...
WTRF- 7News

Ohio conducting state review on power outages; Governor issues statement

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued the following statement on last week’s power outages: “On Wednesday June 15, the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio announced that it would conduct a review of all Ohio’s electric utilities related to electric power outages following storms that occurred on June 13th and actions that those utilities may or may […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

July 4th celebrations in and around central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Across central Ohio, cities are gearing up for July 4th celebrations, from the Buckeye Lake Area Star Spangled Tradition to Red, White & BOOM! View your local July 4 parade, festival and fireworks below. Red, White & BOOM! July 1 Red, White and Boom is back with the biggest fireworks show in the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
22K+
Followers
74K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy