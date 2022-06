To compile a record like 50-17, you have to survive a number of close calls. We’ve gotten pretty accustomed to the Yankees pulling out games like last night, tight ones that could go either way. They weren’t able to seal the deal in a one-run loss, but that they made it so close at the end at least goes to show how relentless this club is. Even when it looks like they’re out, they consistently find a way to get off the mat and stay in the fight.

