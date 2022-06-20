Vicksburg native Wheezy Outta Here created the beats for the 2022 XXL Freshman Class

This weekend, the Mississippi Comic-Con will be coming to the Mississippi Trade Mart located in Jackson, MS. Comic-Con will take place between June 25 and 26. According to the event page on Facebook, guests will be featured from movies, television, anime, video games, cartoons, wrestling, comics, and cosplay. Some of the special guests include Amy Jo Johnson and David Yost who played the pink and blue rangers in the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. John Glover, who voices the Riddler and Tara Strong, voice of Harley Quinn (among many other popular characters,) will be attending, along with Kevin Conroy, who voices Batman in more than one series. Other attendees will include the cast of My Hero Academia and Dragon Ball Z, who will be available for photo ops and meet and greets. Wrestlers, Anna Jay, Brit Baker, Booker T and Kane will also make an appearance along with cosplayers, Little Ms. Cosplay, HXRose and Little Red Fox.

JACKSON, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO