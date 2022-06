Ahead of their appearance at Glastonbury Festival this weekend, Sugababes have confirmed a UK tour – check out dates below and get tickets here. The reformed band – Siobhan Donaghy, Mutya Buena and Keisha Buchanan – will be heading out on their first UK headline tour in over 20 years in October, kicking off in Bristol before taking in Leeds, Manchester and Cardiff. The 17-date tour also includes a headline show at London’s Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith and will finish with a gig at Glasgow’s o2 Academy.

MUSIC ・ 14 HOURS AGO