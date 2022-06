Fortunately more people than ever survive COVID now. Not only are there more survivable variants of COVID out there, but medical professionals know better treatment options. We recently had an associate of our radio station laid out with his second case of COVID. Fortunately, he had been vaccinated, but he still got quite a dose. In relating his story someone commented the passive-aggressive, "I too have a summer cold". Sorry, but I'm not going to let misinformation like that stand.

