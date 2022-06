The soggy streak of weather is nearly over as our latest system continues to exit to the east. It will bring with it the showers first, then the clouds, followed by the cooler air. Eventually, that weather pattern shift will lead us into a hot and humid weekend. This morning, temperatures are in the 50s for most with partly to mostly cloudy skies. There are also a few showers lingering across the Green Mountain and Granite States so be sure to drive safe.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 17 HOURS AGO