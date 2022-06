If you are looking for something local to do this weekend, here are two events happening in Logan County. West Liberty will be buzzing Saturday. The Lions Club will kick off the day with a pancake breakfast at their park beginning at 7 AM and concluding at 11 AM. Softball tournaments, with over 20 teams are set to kick off at 8 AM. And a Summer Street Market begins at 10 AM and will go on until 8 PM, full of food trucks, a car show, you can shop local crafters, live entertainment, and much more.

LOGAN COUNTY, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO