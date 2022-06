Beer lovers across the Hub City will be happy to know that the cities newest brewery will officially be opening their doors this Friday, June 24, 2022. Good Line Beer Co. has been in the works for a very long time. The brand started brewing beer years ago and finally purchased their a building to open their own brewery in 2021. Despite finally having a location to call home, they've had to completely refurbish the building over the past year to make it into the brewery of their dreams.

