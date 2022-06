The 56-year-old man accused of taking part in a major shoplifting case at the local Walmarts has pleaded guilty. Walter Pate pleaded guilty as charged Friday in Whitman County Superior Court to felony organized retail theft. Pate and 54-year-old Timothy Redmond of Pullman were arrested by the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office during a routine traffic stop on U.S. Highway 195 on June 11th. Deputies determined that the vehicle was full of merchandise that was stolen from both the Pullman and Moscow Walmarts. The sheriff’s office recovered nearly 2,000 dollars in stolen goods.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 9 HOURS AGO