Naples, FL

Flurry of ice cream shops opening in Naples area

By Tim Aten
gulfshorebusiness.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust in time for the first day of summer this week and National Ice Cream Month in July, new local ice cream shops are opening with a flurry. Scoops Ice Cream & Acai Bowls opened its third location this spring in East Naples. Co-owners Brandy and Zach Mersch launched their first...

www.gulfshorebusiness.com

Florida Weekly

Donatos Pizza plans its first area location this fall in North Naples

Q: Any updates on the new Donatos locations coming to Southwest Florida? Looking forward to it!. A: Donatos Pizza, a fast-casual pizzeria chain headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, plans its first area location to launch this fall where Old 41 Road meets U.S. 41 in North Naples. Jane Abell, the daughter...
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Fort Rock indoor climbing facility opens off Alico Road

When Vincent Simonelli purchased property off Alico Road in 2018, he and his wife, Ashley, could not have imagined what they would be putting in there four years later. They literally aimed high. The Simonellis celebrated Thursday the grand opening of Fort Rock, an indoor rock-climbing facility at 7131 Alico...
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Qdoba Mexican Eats accelerates Southwest Florida expansion

Qdoba Mexican Eats, the build-your-own burrito and bowl chain, isn’t just coming to Southwest Florida. It’s already here. The fast-casual restaurant chain, which has more than 750 locations in the U.S., began a planned expansion into the region Nov. 5 when the first area Qdoba opened at 537 SW Pine Island Road, unit 100, in Cape Coral, an outparcel in the Kohl’s-anchored shopping center just east of Nicholas Parkway.
CAPE CORAL, FL
travelnowsmart.com

Fort Myers Beach Florida Hotels That Are Pet Friendly

Whether you’re bringing your family’s four-legged friend or just want to make your vacation more enjoyable, you’ll find plenty of options for Fort Myers Beach, Florida hotels that are pet-friendly. Fort Myers Beach offers hotels for every budget, including several that are dog-friendly. Keep reading for tips on choosing a pet-friendly Fort Myers Beach hotel. We have reviewed several popular Fort Myers Beach hotels below.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Public meeting in Orangetree on connecting Golden Gate Blvd E, Collier Blvd

People who commute on Golden Gate Boulevard East are invited to a Friday evening meeting in Orangetree regarding potential future connections between Golden Gate Boulevard East and Collier Boulevard. The Wilson Boulevard Extension Corridor Study is evaluating potential corridors to connect the two roads to improve access between neighborhoods/destinations, roadway...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Fort Myers Beach property sells for $1.59 million

JJA Marios LLC purchased a 4,550-square-foot building at 17707/711 San Carlos Blvd. on Fort Myers Beach from International Capital Investment Co. III LLC for $1,595,000. Michael J. Frye, CCIM, with Re/Max Realty Group Commercial Division represented the buyer and seller.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
snapshotsincursive.com

Rosati’s Pizza in Estero, Florida

Dining Outside the Home: Rosati’s Pizza in Estero, Florida! You learn a lot about a business by talking to the owners. Perhaps that is why I sometimes visit a restaurant in the off hours of the day. You are more apt to find the owners working face-to-face with customers. Rosati’s Pizza is owned and operated by a family who not only strives for perfection, but also cares about the people who walk through their door. When they expanded their business in Estero for dine-in service, Covid hit with a vengeance and caused them to shift to delivery and carry-out service only. That takes a chunk out of overhead, which translates to selling a boatload of pizza. Yet, they endured. And thrived because they do things the old-fashioned way: like sourcing local ingredients, fresh mozzarella, and homemade crusts. Their story goes all the way back to the first pizzerias in Chicago; Italian roots to the core. So proud, they live by the motto, “We don’t cut corners, just slices of pizza.” Dine in, smell the aromas, chat with the staff, and over-order so you have extra servings for leftovers. Don’t forget to add a jar of the Hot Giardiniera. It is ah-mazing!
ESTERO, FL
merricksart.com

All About Our Trip to Marco Island

One of our family trips this summer was to Marco Island in Florida! We went with Philip’s family and had a great time. Here’s a breakdown of all the details on our trip, including where we stayed, what we did and of course – what I wore!
MARCO ISLAND, FL
Florida Weekly

Naples Senior Center hosts topping off celebration for new permanent home

Trustees and other senior leadership from the Naples Senior Center got a sneak preview of the nonprofit’s new permanent home at a Topping Off Celebration at its future site. The invitation only event celebrated the general finishing of the structure of the building and marked yet another milestone in the growth of Naples Senior Center.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Poppa Don’s Italian Deli opens in Cape Coral

Poppa Don’s Italian Deli & Catering, a New York-style deli, held its grand opening Saturday at 2924 Del Prado Blvd. S., Suite 5, in Cape Coral. Owned by Jennifer Castori, Poppa Don’s offers homemade pasta and potato salads as well as hot and cold subs and specialty sandwiches. The deli is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Improved beach access coming to Marco Island

Marco Island beachgoers will be enjoying newly renovated and upgraded beach access points from a project being worked on by the city’s Beautification Advisory Committee. Marco Island City Council asked the committee earlier this year to address the appearance of the island’s two public beach access corridors along with finding ways to accommodate the increasing number of visitors while taking the opportunity to increase education and awareness on the area’s unique ecosystem.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Industrial machinery company opens new Fort Myers location

Linder Industrial Machinery opened its new $10 million, 22,000-square-foot Fort Myers location at 16878 Domestic Ave. With seven locations in Florida, six in North Carolina and three in South Carolina, Linder is a dealer for Komatsu, BOMAG, Atlas, Terramac and several other equipment lines. Its new location, which replaces Linder’s old branch on Elevation Way in Fort Myers, is on 7 acres, with more than 3 acres serving as machine storage. The facility, which will have its grand opening on July 14, also has seven service bays.
FORT MYERS, FL
floridaweekly.com

City of Bonita Springs announces annual Star-Spangled Bonita event

The City of Bonita Springs will be hosting its annual Star-Spangled Bonita 4th of July 2022 Event. The celebration will take place on Monday, July 4, in downtown Bonita Springs at Riverside Park – 10450 Reynolds St. In the morning on July 4, the Bonita Springs Professional Firefighters Local...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
floridaweekly.com

Stock Custom homes to build two estates in Bay Colony

Stock Custom Homes, the award-winning custom home building division of Stock Development, will present two masterfully designed estates in Bay Colony, an exclusive residential community in Naples. The first estate will boast 7,577 square feet of under-air living space and feature five bedrooms plus a bonus room, five full and...
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples arts pioneer Myra Janco Daniels dies at 96

Myra Janco Daniels, the legendary founder and longtime CEO of the Naples Philharmonic Center for the Arts, died Wednesday morning at her North Naples home, three days before her 97th birthday. The Philharmonic Center, popularly known as The Phil and eventually renamed Artis—Naples, is the cornerstone of Daniels’ legacy. The...
NAPLES, FL
yourwilliamson.com

Come Fly with Me: The Ritz Carlton Golf Resort, Naples

The Forbes Four-Star, AAA Four-Diamond Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples, is renowned for its exceptional personalized service, inventive cuisine and luxurious accommodations, along with panoramic views of the adjacent Greg Norman-designed Tiburón Golf Club. The 295-room Mediterranean-style resort, ranked as one of the top hotels in the United States by Travel + Leisure and U.S. News & World Report, is now home to a new immersive water experience, The Reservoir, boasting a 600ft lazy river, dedicated family pools and luxury cabanas. Providing an unmatched culinary program, which takes guests on a gastronomic journey around the world, the resort features four unique dining destinations, including the newly debuted Latin-American inspired, Ria. In addition, the luxury resort is home to a pair of thirty-six hole signature Greg Norman golf courses at Tiburón, which boasts stunning PGA-level golf courses that host two major professional golf tournaments annually.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Apartment developers, Culver’s stake claims in Cape Coral

The Pine Island Road corridor in Cape Coral continues to surge with multi-million-dollar real estate deals, with many of them slated to become apartment complexes. Culver’s, the Wisconsin-based, fast-casual food chain, purchased 4 acres just west of the Pine Island Road and U.S. 41 intersection. The lot is on the south side of Pine Island Road, just west of a RaceTrac gas station and across from the Merchant’s Crossing shopping center.
CAPE CORAL, FL

