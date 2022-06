Houston Rockets guard John Wall has opted into his $47.4 million player option for next season, per Shams Charania, and the two sides are expected to come to a resolution on his future soon. Wall hasn't played since the 2020-21 season, as he and the Rockets came to an agreement that he would continue to sit out while the team worked on finding a trade partner to send him to a more competitive team.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO