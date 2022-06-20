Tip your bartenders

As the dog days of summer arrive, New Orleans hosts a contemporary outlaw country singer-songwriter, a festival featuring queer-fronted bands and a legend of hip-hop. For more than 30 years, Steve Earle has evolved as an Americana singer-songwriter, titling at times more heavily into either rock or country, with the occasional acting sideline along the way (he had recurring roles in both “The Wire” and “Treme”). He’s not only a prolific songwriter, but an enthusiastic interpreter of other artists’ music. His 2009 album “Townes” explored compositions by iconic Texas musician Townes Van Zandt. His “J.T.,” released in early 2021, consisted mostly of songs written or co-written by his late son Justin Townes Earle. And his new “Jerry Jeff,” released in May, is a tribute to Jerry Jeff Walker, the Texas-based troubadour best known for the song “Mr. Bojangles.” Steve Earle & the Dukes headline Tipitina’s on Thursday. The Whitmore Sisters open the show at 8 p.m. Tickets are $45.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO