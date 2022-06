Drag racing two very different vehicles usually result in a thrilling outcome. CarWow’s latest drag battle features an almost stock, Ford Mustang GT, and a classic Mini Cooper that has been heavily modified. At first glance, it hardly sounds like a fair race, but the Mini has dropped the standard blender in favor of a Hayabusa motorcycle engine. It seems like a classic race between horsepower and lightweight, in which the Mustang has a lot more engine displacement and horsepower while the Mini relies on lightness and high revs.

