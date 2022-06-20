Midday Minute: Meetings for Jan 6, Uvalde shooting committees, SCOTUS

AUSTIN, Texas — Sub headline modified for length: Originally read Jazmin Cazares, 17, was one of several family members of shooting victims and experts testifying before Texas lawmakers on Thursday. Her sister, Jackie Cazares, 9, was one of the victims of the school shooting in Uvalde. With her voice...
UVALDE, Texas — Senator Roland Gutierrez is suing Texas DPS for the complete records of the school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, saying "families deserve to know the complete, unalterable truth about what happened that day." 19 children and 2 teachers were murdered by a gunman armed with...
DALLAS — The commissioner of the Texas Education Agency says locks on every exterior door of every school campus in Texas will be checked to ensure they are functioning before the fall semester begins. Commissioner Mike Morath testified Tuesday, at the first hearing of the state Senate committee created...
UVALDE, Texas — During a state Senate hearing Tuesday, the Texas public safety chief testified that law enforcement authorities had enough officers on the scene of the Uvalde school shooting to stop the gunman minutes after he entered the building while also calling the police response an “abject failure.”
AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, a special Senate committee on the Uvalde school shooting heard public testimony on police training, school safety and social media. On Wednesday, the committee reconvened to focus on mental health and firearm safety. One person who testified on Wednesday was Andy Keller, president and...
TEXAS, USA — Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said he has the power to place school cafeteria safety officers in all schools across the state, a statement that comes in wake of the May 24 Uvalde school shooting. In a newsletter from his campaign, Miller said the idea came...
DALLAS — Every year, the State Fair of Texas brings thousands to Fair Park to celebrate new foods, attractions and events. You know the staples, like chowing down on a Fletcher's corny dog while watching the Red River Showdown. On the fair grounds, however, there will be a handful of new attractions for fairgoers to enjoy.
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas lawmakers want to stop another mass shooting like the one in Uvalde from ever happening again. A special Senate committee is meeting at the Texas Capitol on Tuesday. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick formed the Special Committee to Protect All Texans at the request of Gov. Greg Abbott. Abbott wants the committee to address five issues: school safety, mental health, social media, police training and firearm safety.
DENTON COUNTY, Texas — Police said they've taken two children into custody in a fire that engulfed a school playground in Providence Village in Denton County. The Aubrey Police Department posted a picture of the aftermath of the fire on social media. The fire happened at Providence Village Elementary School on Tuesday.
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — A California family held a funeral for their loved one, who died in North Texas, only to find the casket held the wrong body, according to a lawsuit filed in Tarrant County and obtained by WFAA. The lawsuit – filed in March 2022 – said...
DALLAS — Read this story and other business news in the Dallas Business Journal. North Texas new home sales climbed last month and pending sales are also up, signaling continued strength in the housing market moving into the summer despite inventory challenges, rising mortgage rates, inflation and other headwinds.
DALLAS — Drivers across the country could soon learn whether they’ll see some relief at the gas pump. President Joe Biden announced he could made a decision about a federal gas tax holiday by the end of the week. Rising fuel prices are hitting consumers’ wallets hard right...
Comments / 0