ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Midday Minute: Meetings for Jan 6, Uvalde shooting committees, SCOTUS

WFAA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommittees for the Capitol riot and the Texas...

www.wfaa.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
WFAA

Key takeaways from Tuesday's Uvalde hearing

UVALDE, Texas — During a state Senate hearing Tuesday, the Texas public safety chief testified that law enforcement authorities had enough officers on the scene of the Uvalde school shooting to stop the gunman minutes after he entered the building while also calling the police response an “abject failure.”
UVALDE, TX
WFAA

These are the new attractions coming to the State Fair of Texas this year

DALLAS — Every year, the State Fair of Texas brings thousands to Fair Park to celebrate new foods, attractions and events. You know the staples, like chowing down on a Fletcher's corny dog while watching the Red River Showdown. On the fair grounds, however, there will be a handful of new attractions for fairgoers to enjoy.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#School Shooting#Violent Crime#Scotus
WFAA

LIVE: At special Texas Senate committee hearing, Texas DPS director says he doesn't believe Uvalde classrooms doors were locked

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas lawmakers want to stop another mass shooting like the one in Uvalde from ever happening again. A special Senate committee is meeting at the Texas Capitol on Tuesday. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick formed the Special Committee to Protect All Texans at the request of Gov. Greg Abbott. Abbott wants the committee to address five issues: school safety, mental health, social media, police training and firearm safety.
UVALDE, TX
WFAA

North Texas new home sales, pending sales and prices still rising

DALLAS — Read this story and other business news in the Dallas Business Journal. North Texas new home sales climbed last month and pending sales are also up, signaling continued strength in the housing market moving into the summer despite inventory challenges, rising mortgage rates, inflation and other headwinds.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy