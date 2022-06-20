Diana M. Shore, 79

LACONIA — On Monday, June 20, 2022, Jeanette "Jan" G. Boklund, of Laconia, peacefully went home to be with the Lord at the age of 95. Jeanette was born on February 8, 1927, in Manchester, to Rose and Albert Landry. She married the love of her life, Carl S. Boklund, on June 28, 1946. They raised one son, Carl J. Boklund, in Fairfield, CT, until moving to Trumbull, CT, in 1973 where they resided until retirement in 2007. She proudly worked as an accountant at Bialik and Neville accounting firm in Westport, CT, for 31 years. She and Carl moved to NH in 2007 to be closer to family.
