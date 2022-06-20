ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudon, NH

Diana M. Shore, 79

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUDON — Diana M. Shore, 79, of School Street, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at her home....

Barbara Mason, 91

MOULTONBOROUGH — Barbara Goss Mason, 91, formerly of Swansea, MA, and current resident of Moultonborough, passed away June 19, 2022 in her home. She was surrounded by loved ones. Barbara was the loving wife of the late Thomas Adam Mason. The daughter of the late Milton Murray Goss Sr....
MOULTONBOROUGH, NH
David E. Huff, 87

FRANKLIN — Reverend David E. Huff, 87, a resident of Franklin for the past 11 years, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at the Golden Crest in Franklin. He was born in Batavia, NY on April 27, 1935, son of Ernest R. and Dorris I. (Skiff) Huff.
FRANKLIN, NH
Linda M. Cunha, 53

NORTHFIELD — Linda “Lin” Marie (Bolduc) Cunha, 53, of Northfield/Laconia, passed away at the Granite VNA Hospice House on the Concord Hospital Campus in the arms of her loved ones on June 21, 2022, the birthday of her beloved predeceased, Uncle Father Hector Bolduc. Lin was born...
NORTHFIELD, NH
Enterprise Rebekah Lodge #46 honors members

BRISTOL — Enterprise Rebekah Lodge #46 of Bristol recently honored members for their years of service. Those recognized by Walter George, Noble Grand were Geneva Bartlett (Meredith) 65 years of service; Janet Taylor (Meredith) 45 years; Fred LaFontaine (Concord) 45 years; John Matthews (Hebron) 40 years; Cindy Rogers (Loudon) 35 years; and Lynne Edwards (Bradford) 30 years.
BRISTOL, NH
St. John’s-on-the-Lake on Bear Island opens summer season with Rev. Brad Wolff

MEREDITH — St. John’s-on-the-Lake on Bear Island in Meredith opens the summer season by welcoming the Rev. Brad Wolff (Evangelical Lutherhan Church) on Sunday, July 3. Brad received degrees from Tufts, Wittenberg University (Master of Divinity), and Notre Dame College (Master of Education). Since retiring from teaching, he has served as pastor, as professor, and in community service. He also officiates high school sports.
MEREDITH, NH
Jeanette G. Boklund, 95

LACONIA — On Monday, June 20, 2022, Jeanette "Jan" G. Boklund, of Laconia, peacefully went home to be with the Lord at the age of 95. Jeanette was born on February 8, 1927, in Manchester, to Rose and Albert Landry. She married the love of her life, Carl S. Boklund, on June 28, 1946. They raised one son, Carl J. Boklund, in Fairfield, CT, until moving to Trumbull, CT, in 1973 where they resided until retirement in 2007. She proudly worked as an accountant at Bialik and Neville accounting firm in Westport, CT, for 31 years. She and Carl moved to NH in 2007 to be closer to family.
LACONIA, NH
Anthony F. Barros, 77

LACONIA — Anthony Farnsworth Barros, 77, on Wednesday morning, June 22, 2022, moved onto his new life above. Anthony graduated from LHS in 1962. He ran track for the Sachems. The family was proud to hear and to see him perform in the high school play in the role of the Milk Man in the play “Our Town”. He possessed his mother’s traits of being soft spoken with a gentle smile. He was a quiet person and always had time to listen. He would periodically break out in a loud laugh which meant he really enjoyed the story he was told or a joke he had played on one of his siblings. As a teenage boy he was always immaculate and organized which his younger sisters and brothers learned from.
LACONIA, NH
Steven Hepburn: Gunstock Area Commission has turned into a circus

What a circus the Gunstock Area Commission has now turned into. I read with dismay the recent article in The Laconia Daily Sun “‘Shaken to my core’: Gunstock employees take issue with communication from commission” which quotes Gunstock employees saying “the entire organization has been suffering”, “The morale is affected” and “Everything that comes out of [the Commissioners’] mouth is argumentative, like you are on an attack.”
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
Plymouth State University 2022 dean's list

PLYMOUTH — The following students have been named to the Plymouth State University dean's list for the spring 2022 semester:. Eliza Beaudoin of Meredith; Emily Elliott-Lucas of Belmont; Jesse Fredette of Tilton; Liam Tremblay of Plymouth; Jordan Witham of Gilford; Taryn Fountain of Gilford; Juan Perez of Meredith; Jason Keysar of Meredith; Joshua Chandler of Laconia; Owen Day of Gilford; Derek deSousa of Tilton; Alora Bergethon of Center Barnstead; Carly Catty of Tilton; Meagan Clayton of Meredith; Mollie Durand of Meredith; Meghan Hogg of Laconia; Jacquelyn Jaran of Gilford; Casey Lang of Tilton; Sean Mariano of Meredith; Maximiliano Nordhausen of Plymouth; Kaelan O'Connor of Gilford; Alyssa Riess of Plymouth; Jessica Woodaman of Meredith; Sumaj Billin of Plymouth; Thomas Bullimore of Gilmanton; Isabelle Cutter-Cannuli of Laconia; Nicholas Durbano of Plymouth; Olivia Salesky of Gilford; Dani Marsh of Plymouth; and Elijah Swanson of Meredith.
PLYMOUTH, NH
Stephen Hodges: Running for County Commissioner in District 3

I’m Steve Hodges. A Republican candidate for County Commissioner, District Three, which encompasses Alton, Barnstead, Gilford, and Ward Two in Laconia. I’m asking for your vote in the September primary. This is a re-introduction. Belknap County residents elected me sheriff seven times in my law enforcement career, but...
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
Laconia Police Log

LACONIA — Police handled 61 service calls from noon Wednesday to noon Thursday. Seth M. Houston, 40, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant. Officers made 11 motor vehicle stops which resulted in one driver being issued a traffic summons, and nine others getting written warnings. One call...
LACONIA, NH
Harold Shurtleff: Running for county commission to keep Belknap beautiful

I signed up to run for the office of Belknap County Commissioner, District 3 (Alton, Barnstead, Gilford and Laconia Ward 2). I am running because I am a resident, property owner and want to help keep Belknap County one of the most beautiful areas in the United States. The director of Camp Constitution, a New Hampshire based charitable organization, the president of the Samuel L. Blumenfeld Literacy Foundation, a U.S. Army veteran, and a member of the Sons of the American Revolution. As a conservative Republican, I believe in limited government, lower taxes, and am a supporter of local law-enforcement.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
Don House: Belmont, Sanbornton, Tilton deserve better representation

The state government of New Hampshire needs to be focused on finding solutions to the issues that face the people of New Hampshire, and not be distracted by hyper-partisan divisive issues. The state issues that need attention are: an economy that works for all, equitable funding for public education, affordable housing, keeping our environment healthy for future generations, health care, and reproductive rights. I want to see young families attracted to NH instead of moving to other states for opportunities.
BELMONT, NH
Rail Bike Adventures opens new season

LACONIA — The Hobo & Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad is offering their second year of exploring the rails with Rail Bike Adventures, a three-season attraction. See New Hampshire’s Lakes Region with family or friends while pedaling state-of-the-art rail bikes along a rail line that dates back to 1848. The five-mile, round-trip rail bike adventure begins and ends at the historic Laconia Railroad Station in Veterans Square which opened in 1892 and operated until in the late 1960s.
LACONIA, NH
Obituaries
Silber sends Right To Know request to county commission

LACONIA — State Rep. Norm Silber (R-Gilford) recently filed a Right To Know request to the county commissioners, demanding copies of communications and bills between the commissioners and the law firm Donahue, Tucker and Ciandella. The request comes after the commissioners tabled the delegation’s request for an additional $30,000...
GILFORD, NH
4th of July weekend Craft Fair at Gunstock on July 2, 3

GILFORD — Come and celebrate at the 4th of July Weekend Craft Fair at Gunstock on July 2-3 — Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. There will be over 90 fabulous exhibitors plus live music with North River and food. Some of the exhibits will include alpaca products, resin art, vintage boat decor, handmade basketry, inlaid wooden furniture and mirrors, cedar wood furniture, jewelry, ceramics & pottery, fiber arts, quilts, gourmet food items, amazing positivity wall signs, beautiful handpainted wood/slate/glass, kettle corn, wildlife photography, handsome dog collars & leashes, handpoured soaps, CBD products & lots more. Friendly, leashed pets welcome. Rain or shine under canopies — free admission and free parking. For more information call Joyce at 603-387-1510 or visit: www.joycescraftshows.com.
GILFORD, NH
Keeping calves out of the garden

Colorful flowers in weedless beds lined her driveway and spread out over the lawn. An azalea here and a lilac there brought joy to my heart. I could have stayed for hours walking among the blooms at Sue Rollins' house in Alton. That day I discovered that a well-tended flower garden fed my soul and made me feel good.
ALTON, NH
Wolfeboro pediatrician awarded by Kraft Foundation

WOLFEBORO — Dr. Michael Matos, of Wolfeboro Pediatrics, was honored by the Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards for his work with a camp for children with diabetes. The Kraft Awards, part of the Patriots Foundation in Foxborough, Massachusetts, announced its annual awards earlier this month, recognizing 26 volunteers and announcing a total of $275,000 in donations.
WOLFEBORO, NH

